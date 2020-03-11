Dungeons & Dragons: WizKids to Release New Dragon Miniatures

WizKids will be releasing a new wave of figures based on the iconic dragons from Dungeons & Dragons, including the first new gargantuan dragon release in over a decade. Earlier this week, WizKids announced a new line of "Ancient Dragon Premium Figures" at the GAMA Trade Show that will be released as part of its D&D Icons of the Realms series of figures. The figures will include what appears to be new sculpts for both chromatic and metallic dragons, along with a new Sapphire Dragon figure, which will be released in July 2020. This marks the first time that the Sapphire Dragon has gotten its own mass-produced D&D miniature.

Additionally, WizKids teased that new ancient dragon figures were on the way, meaning that we'll finally get new gargantuan D&D dragons for the first time in over a decade. While WizKids has released gargantuan dragons for their Pathfinder lines, the chromatic dragons of Dungeons & Dragons have a distinctive look and haven't appeared in miniature form in quite some time. Outside of a handful of unique dragons like Tiamat or Niv-Mezzet, WizKids hasn't released a D&D Ancient Dragon figure since 2014, and they haven't released a gargantuan version of a chromatic dragon since 2007. The Gargantuan D&D dragons current sell for hundreds of dollars on eBay, so figure fans should be excited to finally get a more affordable (and more available) option after 13+ years.

WizKids also announced they were producing an Owlbear Trophy Plaque that players can hang on their wall, as well as a life-sized Pathfinder goblin that stands over three feet tall. WizKids is also releasing several new terrain pieces, including a massive wizard's tower and a version of the Yawning Portal Inn from Waterdeep.

Expect more details to be officially announced soon by WizKids later this year.

