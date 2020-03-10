Mortal Kombat 11 Spawn Kombat Kast Announced and Dated

Over the weekend, NetherRealm Studios finally revealed the first gameplay trailer for Spawn, the final DLC fighter for Mortal Kombat 11's Kombat Pack. The character won't be available for another week, but his appearance immediately took the internet by storm, thanks to his brutal gameplay, and a number of faithful elements from the character's comic book roots. While the trailer gave players a good idea of what to expect, fans will get a much more in-depth look at what Spawn can do by watching the latest edition of NetherRealm's Kombat Kast. The stream is set to air on the Mortal Kombat Twitch channel on Wednesday March 11th, at 3 p.m. CDT.

Kombat Kasts have proven to be a rather effective way of showing Mortal Kombat players how each of the game's DLC fighters controls, while building a bit of hype, in the process. Fans shouldn't expect much new information, but players looking to strategize around the character's play style will definitely want to tune in. During the character's debut, NetherRealm revealed Spawn's first fatality, "Rest in Pieces." Each Kombatant in the game has two fatalities, so it will be interesting to see if the next one is also shown. Of course, NetherRealm just might hold off on that until the character's release on March 17th.

Spawn is the sixth of Mortal Kombat 11's DLC fighters, following Shang Tsung, Nightwolf, Terminator T-800, Sindel, and Joker. As of this writing, it's unknown whether or not any additional DLC fighters will be added to the game. On Sunday, NetherRealm did reveal more DLC skins for the game, but fans will just have to wait and see if another Kombat Pack gets announced. Evil Dead's Ash Williams has been long-rumored, and his existence in the game apparently revealed by dataminers, but NetherRealm has never officially confirmed the character. With all six Kombatants nearly available, fans should know whether or not to expect more soon, one way or the other.

We’re taking an in depth look at Spawn tomorrow, 3:00pm CDT. You won’t want to miss this one! #KombatKast #MK11 https://t.co/1JfiaXY8kP pic.twitter.com/dS1g3bAfeA — Mortal Kombat 11 (@MortalKombat) March 10, 2020

