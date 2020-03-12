Overwatch Lead Writer Michael Chu Leaves Blizzard After Two Decades

Overwatch was one of gaming's biggest overnight successes. Released in 2016, Blizzard Entertainment's game steamrolled over competition like Battleborn, moving more than seven million copies in its opening week. Since then, the first-person shooter has only continued to grow in popularity, spawning a plethora of merchandise, including Nerf toys, LEGOs, Funko Pops, and more. A major part of the game's success can be attributed to Michael Chu. As the game's lead writer, Chu played a pivotal role in creating the backgrounds for the game's various characters, and even wrote some of the tie-in comics, fleshing out the lore established in the games. After 20 years with Blizzard, however, Chu has announced his plans to move on from the company, and on to a new project.

In that 20-year span, Chu has worked on a number of titles for Blizzard, including World of Warcraft, Diablo 2: Lord of Destruction, and Diablo 3. His work on Overwatch is the thing he'll likely be remembered most for, however. Chu has stated that he worked hard to make the game's world feel like an inclusive one, and that's reflected in Overwatch's massive, and diverse cast of characters. Chu's writing has helped players connect with characters like Tracer, D.Va, and Hanzo, and these characters have become household names.

While Overwatch 2 is still in development, Chu has played a role in the game's development. Regardless, fans will likely still be saddened to see Chu go. However, the world he created will carry on for quite some time, as more players find themselves immersed in the world of Overwatch. As a result, Chu leaves behind a lasting legacy with Blizzard Entertainment. At the end of the day, there aren't many game creators that can make a similar boast!

Twenty years after first walking through the doors at Blizzard, I’m moving on to new adventures! Overwatch has been an amazing experience and one that I will treasure forever. Thank you to everyone for your support over the years! https://t.co/rG4zPe9SGC — Michael Chu (@westofhouse) March 11, 2020

As of this writing, Chu has not announced his future plans, and whether or not those will include the video game industry. On his personal website, Chu says it will be something that will continue his goal of building a more inclusive world.

