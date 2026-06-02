Marathon Season 2 Update Released, Here Are the Full Patch Notes

Season 2 of Marathon has begun today and has been accompanied by the release of a massive new update for the extraction shooter. Upon its release just a few months back, Bungie revealed that each new season of Marathon wouldn’t only bring about new content and tweaks to the game, but would also serve as a soft reset that would see players lose the majority of what they had acquired so far. And while this move was somewhat divisive, it has led to Season 2 being the perfect jumping-on point for those who haven’t played the game so far.

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Downloadable now across PS5, Xbox, and PC platforms, update 1.1.0 for Marathon overhauls just about every aspect of the experience in some manner. Bungie has made tweaks to various maps, weapons, and the progression systems in Marathon while also making well over 100 fixes to certain bugs and lingering issues. By all accounts, this is the largest update that Marathon has seen so far and will greatly change the game in some key ways.

For those who don’t yet own Marathon but have wanted to give it a shot, Bungie is also making it available for free to coincide with Season 2. Starting now and running until June 9th, Marathon is downloadable at no cost as part of Bungie’s “Open Play” phase. This will allow users to check out all aspects of Marathon for free, with those who end up buying the game being able to transfer all of their progress over seamlessly. Whether or not this ends up resulting in higher player counts for Marathon remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Bungie is pushing to increase the title’s popularity with this reset.

If you want to see everything that has changed in Marathon with the start of Season 2, you can find the full patch notes for today’s update below.

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General

Added Streamer Mode option in the Settings: The ability to hide you and your Crew’s names on your screen. The ability to replace your in-run name with a generic one across places like pings, kill feed, death recap, and spectate. The ability to replace other players’ names on your screen with generic names. A configurable matchmaking delay to help make stream sniping harder.

Added settings for controller cursor friction.

Fixed an issue where doors could sometimes become desynced from the server.

Setting your Steam online status to “invisible” no longer causes the in-game roster to be “invisible”. Now you have to set that manually.

Matchmaking

Duos is now a regular option – each day a new location is chosen to have Duo queue active, indicated by a Duos marker on Zone Select.

Matchmaking now supports a countdown time before launching into a run.

Brand new players to Marathon are more likely to match with other new players during the opening of S2.

Players may now select between multiple matchmaking network preferences. Developer Note: This experimental matchmaking preference allows players to choose whether they want to wait for longer to increase their chances of finding a group of players located near to them. We will also continue to monitor the performance of Matchmaking over time and adjust its configuration to provide a balanced experience that works for most players by default.

Added the zone name to the Matchmaking status screen.

Merged Ranked High Stakes and Low Stakes into a single mode.

Item Economy

Faction reputation awarded by completing Standard contracts has been significantly improved.

Increased the amount of Credits gained when achieving early Season Level rank ups.

Premium Rewards Pass owners can now either claim individual rewards with SILK or purchase them for LUX if desired instead. The page will still need to be unlocked before the reward can be purchased.

Unclaimed cosmetic Codex rewards will be claimed automatically at the end of Season 1.

Increased the size of Overflow inventory to prevent accidental item loss.

Runners will now receive a small amount of Runner Level XP for time spent in a Run.

Key templates now have objective requirements Runners must fulfill in order to convert the template to a functional key.

The first 5 contracts completed each week will award a flat amount of bonus Faction rep. Unused bonuses roll over and stack. Ex: If you join in week 3, the bonus will apply to your first 15 contracts (5 for week 3, plus 10 unused from weeks 1 and 2).

Weapon schemas in the Season 1 Rewards Pass have been replaced with Credits for Season 2. At the start of each season, certain gameplay items or materials in older Rewards Passes may get replaced in this way to ensure they maintain value as our game economies change over time.

Increased the Credit cost for Shield Implants, Self Revives and Bubble Shields to better reflect their combat value.

Sponsored Kits: Added Deluxe and Superior Sponsored Kits to all Factions Enhanced Sponsored Kits unlock at Faction Level 10 Enhanced Sponsored Kits now cost 4,000 Deluxe Sponsored Kits now cost 12,000 Deluxe Sponsored Kits unlock at Faction Level 20 Superior Sponsored Kits cost 40,000 Superior Sponsored Kits unlock at Faction Level VIP Upon unlock, players receive their first Kit for free. This is true for all rarities. No more gear rarity blending. Enhanced Sponsored Kits means Enhanced Gear, etc. Developer Note: Looking at feedback and data, we’re making Sponsored Kits unlock sooner, and have gear to match their rarity. Allowing players to reach higher rarity floors sooner was a focus for Season 2 and these changes aim to address that.

Replaced Materialist item status effects with new Materialist lootable trinkets.

Ping+ V4 Schema is now Superior (purple), to match the rarity of the Ping+ V4 Implant.

Salvage is now found more reliably in its associated region. Removed the container-specific Salvage (e.g. Deimosite Rods in Arms Lockers).

Rebalanced Credit costs and Schema rarities for Weapons to better match their retuned combat potential.

Combat

UESC Turrets and Drones are now counted as combatants for purposes of the Run Report and other statistics.

Faction awards have been added when starting in-run activities like Supply Drop and Secured Resources, in addition to the faction rep granted when the activities are completed.

Some faction awards that were not shared by the crew, such as TAD activations, are now awarded to the whole crew.

Runner Shells

Adjusted ping to work more intuitively with the DBNO (down but not out) camera angle and to make it much easier to successfully ping enemies while downed.

Fixed an issue where the Heat bar would sometimes jump around when performing a heavy melee attack.

Fixed an issue where finishers could sometimes push Runners through geometry.

Fixed an issue where the crew feed death announcement could fail to appear when a Runner was killed by a non-Runner or non-combatant source like out-of-bounds volumes.

Fixed an issue where DBNO (down but not out) movement animations would not play if the player was holding ADS (aim down sights) when downed.

Movement

Mantle has been adjusted to make climbing up rough terrain more consistent.

Fixed an issue where players would bump up and down repeatedly when pushing up against railings.

Stats

The Prime Recovery and Tactical Recovery stats now increase the recharge rate of their respective abilities by a maximum of 70%, down from 100% in S1. Developer Note: With the Cradle, players have far more direct access to increasing their baseline Runner stats without needing to collect materials and purchase faction upgrades. This is a significant increase in average power that we need to adjust for to maintain our intended balance tuning. Additionally, in the live game these stats are shaving off too much of the cooldown time for powerful abilities when maxed out, which when combined with Energy Amp is resulting in situations where it feels like certain abilities have no counterplay. We’re taking a swing at the top end recharge rates to help manage this power increase and preserve opportunities for players to capitalize on the downtime between enemy abilities.



Smart Heal

Smart Heal will now recommend a Cardio Kick if a Runner is missing zero health and has one available.

New – Sentinel

Defender System (Prime Ability): Deploy a defensive platform that harmlessly neutralizes incoming explosives. You and your allies also gain increased weapon stability and reload speed when standing near the device. And as always, bear in mind that it’s got a limited number of projectiles to fire! Be sure to keep a steady eye out.

Deploy a defensive platform that harmlessly neutralizes incoming explosives. You and your allies also gain increased weapon stability and reload speed when standing near the device. And as always, bear in mind that it’s got a limited number of projectiles to fire! Be sure to keep a steady eye out. Snare Mine (Tactical Ability): Toss a proximity-triggered mine which detonates into several Immobilizing submunitions when enemies get too close.

Toss a proximity-triggered mine which detonates into several Immobilizing submunitions when enemies get too close. Prey Tracker (Trait Ability): Activate motion tracking systems in your HUD that allow you to see moving enemies on radar within a conical zone in front of you.

Activate motion tracking systems in your HUD that allow you to see moving enemies on radar within a conical zone in front of you. Castle Doctrine (Passive): You ready and reload SMGs, Pistols, and Shotguns more quickly based on the number of nearby hostiles. When you take splash damage, your Hardware, Firewall, and Self-Repair Speed are increased for a short time.

Assassin

Fixed an issue where the Smoke Screen projectile could get stuck in tight corners and fail to detonate.

Destroyer

Fixed an issue where Riot Barricade could be activated while getting on a ladder.

Fixed an issue where switching weapons during a Thruster activation could fail to ready the weapon.

Recon

Fixed an issue where Shock Drone detonation VFX could appear far away from the actual detonation.

Triage

Added an inspect animation for Reboot+.

Updated Reboot+ targeting icons for a more consistent visual style.

Vandal

Reduced instances of desync when being hit by Knockback.

Thief

Fixed multiple Thief drone exploits where the drone could go out of bounds or into unplayable areas.

Cores

The Close and Personal shared Core has been removed. This benefit can now be obtained from the Cradle upgrade system instead.

New – Sentinel

Reversal (Enhanced): Defeating an Immobilized target heals you over time.

Defeating an Immobilized target heals you over time. Wellness Beacon (Deluxe): While standing near your Defender System, you and your allies use medical items more quickly.

While standing near your Defender System, you and your allies use medical items more quickly. Eminent Domain (Prestige): Runner grenades neutralized by your Defender System fall to the floor and become lootable.

Runner grenades neutralized by your Defender System fall to the floor and become lootable. + 7 more!

Implants

Implants have been significantly reworked. Each implant now has a single, fixed perk and a fixed stat package.

Item rarity now determines the total amount of stats provided by an implant. The total amount of stats scales up with each rarity tier, from grey all the way up through gold. Certain implants can only be found at higher rarity tiers.

Energy Harvester’s perk now activates on tactical ability activation rather than deactivation. This means that state-based tactical abilities (like Assassin’s Active Camo) gain the benefit while the ability is active, rather than needing to wait for the effects to end.

New implants

Head Blindside – Performing a finisher on a downed Runner grants you the effects of Signal Jammer for a short time. Immune Response – Cleansing an MCH status effect briefly increases your Melee Damage. Cleansing an OS status effect briefly increases your Self-Repair Speed Dynamo – Gain increased Agility and Heat Capacity when your tactical or prime abilities are fully charged. Stacks twice.

Torso Going Dark – While channeling a healing consumable, you become invisible. Splash Guard – When you take splash damage, your Agility is briefly increased. You take less self-damage from your explosive equipment. I noculation Kit – While under the effects of an MCH or OS status effect, all of your non-resistance stats are increased.

Lower Duck and Cover – After sliding, your Self-Repair Speed is briefly increased and you use healing consumables more quickly. Trailblazer Kit – After defeating a hostile with a melee or knife attack, your next slide generates no heat.



Weapons

Weapon cosmetics can now be customized directly through an item’s “Inspect” screen.

Weapons in the Overflow inventory can now be inspected, which allows their mods to be removed if there is Vault space available.

Fixed an issue where picking up loose loot while switching weapons could result in the player’s equipped weapon being in a bad state.

Biotoxin Disinjector: Fixed an issue where the Biotoxic Disinjector could start a new run with a full magazine even if it was empty or partially empty in the previous run.



Pistols

New – D54 Battle Pistol Fully automatic, 3-round burst handgun.

CE Tactical Sidearm Increased the speed at which the weapon’s recoil settles when firing by 15%. Reduced ADS accuracy error multiplier by ~50%. Rebased aim assist and magnetism min and max falloff distances: Aim Assist Minimum distance increased from 11 meters to 14 meters at base range stat and from 14 meters to 22 meters at maximum range stat. Maximum distance increased from 22 meters to 25 meters at base range stat and from 21 meters to 29 meters at maximum range stat. Magnetism Minimum distance increased from 15 meters to 18 meters at base range stat and from 18.6 meters to 29.6 meters at maximum range stat. Maximum distance increased from 25 meters to 26.2 meters at base range stat and from 24.8 meters to 39 meters at maximum range stat. Rebased aim assist cone size stats: Increased aim assist cone size at base aim assist stat by 33%. Increased aim assist cone size at max aim assist stat by 16%. Rebased hip fire and ADS projectile accuracy stats to compensate. In general, this means an increase in projectile error all up to account for the increased aim assist cone size. Reduced crouch accuracy bonus at max crouch accuracy stat by 117%. Reduced moving accuracy bonus at minimum moving accuracy stat by 22%. Increased moving accuracy bonus at maximum moving accuracy stat by 50%.

Magnum MC Decreased the rate of fire from 150rpm to 138rpm. Damage per bullet increased from 33 to 41. Precision multiplier decreased from 2.0 to 1.9. Increased the aim assist fall off start distance by 20%. Adjusted reticle recentering behavior for easier follow-up shots when firing rapidly.



Submachine Guns

New – KKV-9SD Pistol frame SMG with an integrated suppressor.

BRRT Increased magazine size from 35 to 45.

Copperhead RF Converted base bullet and Prestige mod bullets from projectile to hit scan. Rebased magazine stats to multiples of 3 to better support Prestige mod Base magazine size goes from 28 to 30. Max magazine size goes from 78 to 57.



Shotguns

Misriah 2442 Increased pellet spread in hip fire by 10%. Increased pellet spread while aiming down sights by 5%. Increased base rate of fire from 58RPM to 72RPM. This is to compensate for the removal of increased fire rate stats previously granted by Slick Mag magazine mod family. Rebased magazine stat so now every mag will result in at least +1 round in the magazine. Base magazine size remains at 4 and max magazine size remains 10. Reduced base damage falloff start from 11 meters to 10 meters. Increased max damage falloff start from 15 meters to 16 meters.



Rifles

Overrun Reduced horizontal and vertical recoil for base weapon, resulting in more control at lower rarity tiers: Horizontal recoil reduced by ~50%. Vertical recoil reduced by ~12%.

Twin Tap Reduced this weapon’s horizontal recoil variance, resulting in ~75% less horizontal spread. RPM changed from 420rpm to 600rpm Increased the speed of rounds in a burst by ~30%. Decreased actual rate of fire by ~20% to compensate. Damage per bullet increased from 17 to 22. Precision multiplier reduced from 1.7x to 1.3x. Fixed an issue where this weapon was not benefitting from crouch accuracy stat bonuses. Increased magazine capacity across all mags Slightly increased the speed at which the accuracy cone returns to baseline when firing. Q-Tap Regen Optic Rate of fire decreased by ~12.5%. Precision multipliers decrease from 1.7x to 1.4x. Increased damage per bullet from 14 to 15.

V75 SCAR Increased reload speed by ~18%

Impact HAR Added more camera shake at high stability stat to feel more appropriate for a heavy ammo weapon. Converted bullets fired from this weapon from projectile to hitscan.



Precision Rifles

V66 Lookout Decreased charge shot charge time by 18% Increased reload speed by ~18%

BR33 Volley Rifle Fixed an issue with the BR33 Victory Lap “blunique” (Deluxe Unique) variant that was granting erroneous stats and updated it with the correct intended stats. The erroneous stats weren’t providing any bonuses or penalties, this is under the hood cleanup. The correct intended stat bonuses are: +10 Stability +30 Range +10 Accuracy +30 Reload Speed +30 Move Speed +40 ADS Speed +20 Equip Speed +10 Aim Assist



Weapon Mods

Mods can now be dragged directly from one weapon to another in the Loadout UI screen.

Mods can now be dragged from an equipped weapon into a container while in-run.

Fixed an issue where dragging a mod to detach it failed to play a sound cue.

Removed sniper thermal optics.

Chips

Stack Overflow Rotated all rarities out of the loot pool for Season 2.

Optimal Prime Rotated all rarities out of the loot pool for Season 2.

Rorschach Test Now adds a bonus to stability and aim assist for 10 seconds after activation. Increased the overflow amount for ballistic weapons by roughly ~20%.

Insurance Plan The MCH and OS cleanse from the Superior rarity tier is now part of the Deluxe and Enhanced rarity tiers as well.

Keyboard Warrior Increased accuracy and range stat bonuses by 25%.

Chaos Theory Added a passive boost to the reload stat for Enhanced, Deluxe, and Superior rarities.

See Ya Increased the duration of invisibility from 3 seconds to 4 seconds.

Trigger Discipline Fixed an issue where Trigger Discipline was always permanently active. Reworked the perk under the hood to provide bonuses to the relevant accuracy stats instead of only just a flat bonus multiplier. Reduced the flat bonus multiplier to a static value across all tiers This should mean each tier of Trigger Discipline should feel as powerful as before but feels more predictable across different weapons. Added perk feedback to the HUD tray to help communicate the active timer of the perk.

Background Process Added a passive bonus to the equip speed stat across all tiers.

Mini Jammer Fixed an issue where the Deluxe rarity tier could activate while the weapon is stowed. Added passive stat penalties to the aim assist and ADS speed stats across all tiers. Increased the time it takes to activate the perk effect on Enhanced, Deluxe, and Superior tiers. Enhanced: was 2.5 seconds; is now 3 seconds. Deluxe: was 1 seconds; is now 2 seconds. Superior: was 0.5 seconds; is now 1 second.

Blue Blood Now heals 25 health over 1 second. Previously was instant.

Reverse Card Now heals 20 shield over 1 second. Previously was instant. Removed the requirement of the player needing to be below half health in order to proc Reverse Card.

Eyes On Fire Added a passive bonus to the aim assist stat across all tiers.

Bounty Hunter Increased the amount of credits rewarded per UESC kill: Standard: 10 credits increased to 25 credits. Enhanced: 15 credits increased to 50 credits. Deluxe: 20 credits increased to 75 credits. Superior: 25 credits increased to 100 credits. Fixed an issue where Bounty Hunter wasn’t awarding credits upon killing UESC scan drones.

Cloudborn Redesigned perk benefits entirely: While in smoke, this weapon has increased stability, accuracy, handling, and movement speed. Previously the benefit was overflowing the magazine on reloading while in smoke.



New – Ghillie Suit (all rarities) After crouching for a short duration, this weapon has increased stability, range, and accuracy.

New – Buffer Overflow (all rarities) Precision downs and kills with this weapon grants a stacking increase to reload speed.

New – Urgent Care (all rarities) Kills or downs with this weapon while missing health grants a stacking bonus to your Self-Repair speed until you return to full health. Developer Note: The number of stacks and benefits increases with each tier. Upon S2 launch, the chip mod description will not specify this and will be fixed in an upcoming release.

New – Alarmist (all rarities) After aiming down sights for a brief duration, projectile impacts create a terrifying scan drone alert.

New – Refocuser (all rarities) Taking explosive damage grants this weapon increased ADS speed and aim assist.

New – Scrapyard (all rarities) Defeating hostiles with this weapon has a chance to spawn depleted health items or standard materials. Developer Note: The chance increases with each tier. Upon S2 launch, the chip mod description will not specify this and will be fixed in an upcoming release.

New – Exterminator (all rarities) This weapon deals increased damage against the terrors of [REDACTED].

New – Brain Freeze (Superior rarity only) Precision downs and kills with this weapon create a small explosion that spreads Frost to nearby hostiles.



Magazines

Shotgun Compartmental Mag Enhanced (Green): was +25 Range and +30 Magazine, now +10 Range, +10 Magazine, and +10 Reload Speed Deluxe (Blue): was +35 Range and +40 Magazine, now +15 Range, +20 Magazine, and +20 Reload Speed Superior (Purple): was +45 Range and +10 Magazine, now +20 Range, +30 Magazine, and +30 Reload Speed Fastload Mag Enhanced (Green): was +20 Magazine and +30 Reload Speed, now +20 Reload Speed Deluxe (Blue): was +30 Magazine and +60 Reload Speed, now +10 Magazine and +40 Reload Added the Revealing Rounds perk as an intrinsic perk. Superior (Purple): was +40 Magazine and +90 Reload Speed, now +20 Magazine and +40 Reload Speed Added the Revealing Rounds perk as an intrinsic perk. Extra Mag Enhanced (Green): was +10 Reload Speed and +30 Magazine, now +30 Magazine Deluxe (Blue): was +60 Magazine and +20 Reload Speed, now +50 Magazine Superior (Purple): was +90 Magazine and +30 Reload Speed, now +80 Magazine Slick Mag Enhanced (Green): was +40 Rate of Fire and +20 Magazine, now +10 Magazine and +15 Range Deluxe (Blue): was +50 Rate of Fire and +30 Magazine, now +20 Magazine and +40 Range Superior (Purple): was +60 Rate of Fire and +40 Magazine, now +30 Magazine and +60 Range

Rifle/SMG Hollow-Case Rounds Enhanced (Green): was +10 Magazine, +5 Reload Speed, and +5 Range, now +10 Range and +10 Reload Speed Deluxe (Blue): was +30 Magazine, +15 Reload Speed, and +15 Range, now +20 Range and +20 Reload Speed Superior (Purple): was +50 Magazine, +25 Reload Speed, and +30 Range, now +30 Range and +30 Reload Speed Reloader Mag Enhanced (Green): was +10 Magazine and +10 Reload Speed, now +10 Magazine and +30 Reload Speed Deluxe (Blue): was +30 Magazine and +40 Reload Speed, now +20 Magazine and +50 Reload Speed Added the Revealing Rounds perk as an intrinsic perk. Superior (Purple): was +60 Magazine and +80 Reload Speed, now +30 Magazine and +70 Reload Speed Added the Revealing Rounds perk as an intrinsic perk. Steady Rounds Enhanced (Green): was +10 Magazine and +10 Stability, now +10 Magazine, +10 Stability, and +10 Range Deluxe (Blue): was +20 Magazine, +20 Stability, +15 Range, now +20 Magazine, +30 Stability, and +15 Range Superior (Purple): was +40 Magazine and +50 Stability, now +30 Magazine, +50 Stability, and +20 Range Drum Mag Deluxe (Blue): was +60 Magazine, now +50 Magazine Superior (Purple): was +90 Magazine, now +80 Magazine

Precision Rifle Stabilizing Mag Enhanced (Green): was +10 Stability and +20 Magazine, now +20 Magazine and +20 Stability Deluxe (Blue): was +30 Stability and +40 Magazine, now +30 Magazine and +40 Stability Superior (Purple): was +50 Stability and +50 Magazine, now +40 Magazine and +50 Stability Combat Mag Enhanced (Green): was +10 Range, +10 Magazine, and +20 Reload Speed, now +10 Magazine and +30 Reload Deluxe (Blue): was +20 Range, +40 Magazine, and +20 Reload Speed, now +20 Magazine and +50 Reload Added the Revealing Rounds perk as an intrinsic perk. Superior (Purple): was +40 Range, +60 Magazine, and +40 Reload Speed, now +30 Magazine and +70 Reload Added the Revealing Rounds perk as an intrinsic perk. Feather Mag Enhanced (Green): was +10 Magazine and +20 Reload Speed, now +10 Range, +10 Reload Speed, and +10 Magazine Deluxe (Blue): was +20 Magazine and +40 Reload Speed, now +20 Range, +20 Reload Speed, and +20 Magazine Superior (Purple): was +40 Magazine and +70 Reload Speed, now +30 Range, +30 Reload Speed, and +30 Magazine Hi-Cap Mag Deluxe (Blue): was +60 Magazine, now +50 Magazine Superior (Purple): was +90 Magazine, now +80 Magazine

Pistol Balanced Mag Enhanced (Green): was +15 Magazine and +10 Reload, now +10 Magazine, +10 Range, and +10 Reload Speed Deluxe (Blue): was +30 Magazine and +15 Reload, now +20 Magazine, +20 Range, +20 Reload Speed Superior (Purple): was +50 Magazine and +30 Reload, now +30 Magazine, +30 Range, and +30 Reload Speed Hi-Speed Mag Enhanced (Green): was +10 Magazine and +15 Reload Speed, now +20 Magazine and +30 Reload Speed Deluxe (Blue): was +30 Magazine and +50 Reload Speed, now +30 Magazine and +50 Reload Speed Added the Revealing Rounds perk as an intrinsic perk. Superior (Purple): was +30 Magazine and +70 Reload Speed, now +40 Magazine and +70 Reload Speed Added the Revealing Rounds perk as an intrinsic perk. Steady Mag Enhanced (Green): was +10 Stability and +10 Magazine, now +10 Stability, +10 Magazine, and +10 Range Deluxe (Blue): was +15 Stability and +25 Magazine, now +30 Stability, +20 Magazine, and +15 Range Superior (Purple): was +25 Stability and +60 Magazine, now +50 Stability, +30 Magazine, and +20 Range BFM Enhanced (Green): was +20 Magazine, now +30 Magazine Superior (Purple): was +90 Magazine, now +80 Magazine

Railgun (Payload) Balanced Payload Enhanced (Green): was +15 Magazine, +10 Reload Speed, +5 Movement Speed, now +10 Magazine, +10 Stability, +10 Reload Speed Deluxe (Blue): was +30 Magazine, +20 Reload Speed, +15 Movement Speed, now +20 Magazine, +20 Stability, +20 Reload Speed Superior (Purple): was +40 Magazine, +30 Reload Speed, +20 Movement Speed, now +30 Magazine, +30 Stability, +30 Reload Speed Turbo Drive Enhanced (Green): was +10 Magazine and +30 Reload Speed, now +20 Magazine and +30 Reload Speed Deluxe (Blue): was +20 Magazine and +60 Reload Speed, now +30 Magazine and +50 Reload Speed Added the Revealing Rounds perk as an intrinsic perk. Superior (Purple): was +30 Magazine and +70 Reload Speed, now +40 Magazine and +70 Reload Speed Added the Revealing Rounds perk as an intrinsic perk. Hi-Velocity Payload Enhanced (Green): was +20 Magazine and +10 Range, now +20 Magazine and +30 Range Deluxe (Blue): was +40 Magazine and +20 Range, now +30 Magazine and +50 Range Superior (Purple): was +60 Magazine and +30 Range, now +40 Magazine and +80 Range Mega Drive Superior (Purple): was +90 Magazine, now +80 Magazine

LMG (Belts) Cloudfeather Belt Enhanced (Green): was +10 Magazine and +20 Reload, now +20 Magazine, +10 Reload Speed, and +10 Stability Deluxe (Blue): was +20 Magazine and +60 Reload, now +30 Magazine, +20 Reload Speed, and +20 Stability Superior (Purple): was +30 Magazine and +80 Reload, now +40 Magazine, +30 Reload Speed, and +30 Stability Turbo Belt Enhanced (Green): was +15 Magazine, +5 Reload Speed, and +10 Movement Speed, now +10 Magazine, +20 Reload Speed, and +20 Movement Speed Deluxe (Blue): was +30 Magazine, +15 Reload Speed, and +20 Movement Speed, now +20 Magazine, +40 Reload Speed, and +40 Movement Speed Added the Revealing Rounds perk as an intrinsic perk. Superior (Purple): was +40 Magazine, +20 Reload Speed, and +30 Movement Speed, now +30 Magazine, +80 Reload Speed, and +80 Movement Speed Added the Revealing Rounds perk as an intrinsic perk. Balanced Belt Enhanced (Green): was +10 Range and +10 Magazine, now +10 Range, +10 Stability, and +10 Magazine Deluxe (Blue): was +15 Range, +50 Magazine, and +5 Reload Speed, now +30 Range, +30 Stability, and +30 Magazine Superior (Purple): was +20 Range, +60 Magazine, and +10 Reload Speed, now +50 Range, +50 Stability, and +50 Magazine Mega Belt Enhanced (Green): was +20 Magazine, now +30 Magazine Deluxe (Blue): was +60 Magazine and -5 Movement Speed, now +50 Magazine Superior (Purple): was +90 Magazine and -10 Movement Speed, now +80 Magazine

Volt Cell (Fusion Ammo) Compression Chamber Enhanced (Green): was +20 Magazine, now +20 Magazine and +20 Range Deluxe (Blue): was +30 Magazine, +20 Reload Speed, and +10 Movement Speed, now +40 Magazine and +40 Range Superior (Purple): was +50 Magazine, +30 Reload Speed, and +45 Movement Speed, now +60 Magazine and +60 Range Tapered Heat Sink Enhanced (Green): was +10 Magazine and +15 Reload Speed, now +10 Magazine and +30 Reload Speed Deluxe (Blue): was +40 Magazine and +20 Reload Speed, now +20 Magazine and +50 Reload Speed Added the Revealing Rounds perk as an intrinsic perk. Superior (Purple): was +65 Magazine and +30 Reload Speed, now +30 Magazine and +70 Reload Speed Added the Revealing Rounds perk as an intrinsic perk. Air-Cooled Chamber Enhanced (Green): was +15 Magazine and +10 Reload Speed, now +10 Magazine and +20 Stability Deluxe (Blue): was +20 Magazine and +40 Reload Speed, now +20 Magazine and +40 Stability Superior (Purple): was +30 Magazine and +70 Reload Speed, now +30 Magazine and +70 Stability Hi-Cap Heat Sink Enhanced (Green): was +20 Magazine, now +30 Magazine Deluxe (Blue): was +50 Magazine and -5 Reload Speed, now +50 Magazine Superior (Purple): was +90 Magazine and -10 Reload Speed, now +80 Magazine

Volt Array (Volt Battery Ammo) Cloudfeather Chamber Enhanced (Green): was +10 Magazine, +10 Reload Speed, and +10 Movement Speed, now +20 Magazine, +10 Reload Speed, and +10 Range Deluxe (Blue): was +40 Magazine, +20 Reload Speed, and +25 Movement Speed, now +30 Magazine, +20 Reload Speed, and +20 Range Superior (Purple): was +70 Magazine, +30 Reload Speed, and +45 Movement Speed, now +40 Magazine, +30 Reload Speed, and +30 Range Null-Grav Chamber Enhanced (Green): was +10 Stability, +15 Range, and +10 Magazine, now +10 Magazine and +20 Stability Deluxe (Blue): was +20 Stability, +15 Range, and +30 Magazine, now +20 Magazine and +40 Stability Added the Revealing Rounds perk as an intrinsic perk. Superior (Purple): was +30 Stability, +15 Range, and +40 Magazine, now +30 Magazine and +70 Stability Added the Revealing Rounds perk as an intrinsic perk. Turbo Chamber Enhanced (Green): was +10 Magazine and +15 Reload Speed, now +10 Magazine and +30 Reload Speed Deluxe (Blue): was +20 Magazine and +45 Reload Speed, now +20 Magazine and +50 Reload Speed Superior (Purple): was +30 Magazine and +60 Reload Speed, now +30 Magazine and +70 Reload Speed Hi-Cap Chamber Enhanced (Green): was +20 Magazine, now +30 Magazine Superior (Purple): was +90 Magazine, now +80 Magazine



Optics

Sniper SP Scope (Thermal) Superior (Purple): Rotated the Superior rarity out of the loot pool for Season 2. As this was the only thermal sniper optic left in the loot pool, this means there will not be a thermal sniper optic mod available in Season 2. Neuro-Optic Lens (Variable Zoom) Enhanced (Green): was +50 ADS Speed, now +15 ADS Speed and +15 ADS Accuracy Deluxe (Blue): was +70 ADS Speed, now +30 ADS Speed and +30 ADS Accuracy Superior (Purple): was +100 ADS Speed, now +60 ADS Speed and +60 ADS Accuracy Accu-Sight Optic Enhanced (Green): was +10 ADS Speed and +30 ADS Accuracy, now +10 ADS Accuracy, +10 Range, and +10 Moving Accuracy Deluxe (Blue): was +20 ADS Speed and +50 ADS Accuracy, now +20 ADS Accuracy, +20 Range, and +20 Moving Accuracy Superior (Purple): was +30 ADS Speed and +70 ADS Accuracy, now +40 ADS Accuracy, +40 Range, and +40 Moving Accuracy Long Scope (Rangefinder) Enhanced (Green): was +15 Range, now +10 ADS Speed, +10 Range, and +ADS Accuracy Deluxe (Blue): was +30 Range, now +20 ADS Speed, +20 Range, and +20 ADS Accuracy Superior (Purple): was +45 Range, now +40 ADS Speed, +40 Range, and +40 ADS Accuracy

Rifle/SMG Shortwave Scout Optic (Thermals) Superior (Purple): was -20 ADS Speed and +70 ADS Accuracy, now -20 ADS Speed, +60 Moving Accuracy, and +60 Range TwinScope Optic (Variable) Enhanced (Green): was +20 ADS Speed and +25 ADS Accuracy, now +20 ADS Accuracy and +10 ADS Speed Deluxe (Blue): was +30 ADS Speed and +35 ADS Accuracy, now +40 ADS Accuracy and +20 ADS Speed Superior (Purple): was +40 ADS Speed and +50 ADS Accuracy, now +70 ADS Accuracy and +40 ADS Speed MidSight Optic Enhanced (Green): was +30 ADS Accuracy and +30 Moving Accuracy, now +10 ADS Speed, +10 ADS Accuracy, and +10 Moving Accuracy Deluxe (Blue): was +40 ADS Accuracy and +40 Moving Accuracy, now +20 ADS Speed, +20 ADS Accuracy, and +20 Moving Accuracy Superior (Purple): was +60 ADS Accuracy and +60 Moving Accuracy, now +40 ADS Speed, +40 ADS Accuracy, and +40 Moving Accuracy Far Reach Optic (Rangefinder) Enhanced (Green): was +30 Range, now +10 Range, +10 ADS Speed, and +10 ADS Accuracy Deluxe (Blue): was +50 Range, now +30 Range, +20 ADS Speed, and +20 ADS Accuracy Superior (Purple): was +70 Range, now +60 Range, +30 ADS Speed, and +30 ADS Accuracy

Pistol Duelist Lens (Thermals) Superior (Purple): was -20 ADS Speed, +20 Range, and +70 ADS Accuracy, now -20 ADS Speed, +60 Moving Accuracy, and +60 Range Oracle Lens Enhanced (Green): was +40 ADS Speed, +30 Moving Accuracy, and +30 ADS Accuracy, now +20 ADS Accuracy, +10 Moving Accuracy Deluxe (Blue): was +60 ADS Speed, +50 Moving Accuracy, and +40 ADS Accuracy, now +60 ADS Accuracy, +20 Moving Accuracy Superior (Purple): was +80 ADS Speed, +80 Moving Accuracy, and +50 ADS Accuracy, now +70 ADS Accuracy, +50 Moving Accuracy Vigilant Lens Enhanced (Green): was +20 ADS Speed and +15 ADS Accuracy, now +20 ADS Speed and +20 Moving Accuracy Deluxe (Blue): was +30 ADS Speed and +30 ADS Accuracy, now +30 ADS Speed and +30 Moving Accuracy Superior (Purple): was +40 ADS Speed and +45 ADS Accuracy, now +70 ADS Speed and +50 Moving Accuracy Rangefinder Lens (Rangefinder) Enhanced (Green): was +20 ADS Accuracy, now +10 Range, +10 ADS Accuracy, and +10 Moving Accuracy Deluxe (Blue): was +40 ADS Accuracy, now +30 Range, +20 ADS Accuracy, and +20 Moving Accuracy Superior (Purple): was +60 ADS Accuracy, now +50 Range, +40 ADS Accuracy, and +30 Moving Accuracy

Precision Rifle Thermal Optic (Thermals) Superior (Purple): was -20 ADS Speed and +50 ADS Accuracy, now -20 ADS Speed, +60 ADS Accuracy and +60 Moving Accuracy Cold Vigilance Scope Enhanced (Green): was +30 ADS Speed and +20 ADS Accuracy, now +10 ADS Speed, +10 ADS Accuracy, +10 Moving Accuracy Deluxe (Blue): was +50 ADS Speed and +35 ADS Accuracy, now +30 ADS Speed, +20 ADS Accuracy, +20 Moving Accuracy Superior (Purple): was +80 ADS Speed and +45 ADS Accuracy, now +70 ADS Speed, +30 ADS Accuracy, +40 Moving Accuracy Hi-Zoom Optic Enhanced (Green): was +25 ADS Accuracy and 20 Range, now +20 ADS Accuracy and +20 Range Deluxe (Blue): was +30 Range and +35 ADS Accuracy, now +40 ADS Accuracy and +40 Range Superior (Purple): was +70 Range and +50 ADS Accuracy, now +70 ADS Accuracy and +70 Range Rangefinder Optic (Rangefinder) Enhanced (Green): was +30 ADS Accuracy and +25 Moving Accuracy, now +10 Range, +10 ADS Accuracy, and +10 Moving Accuracy Deluxe (Blue): was +50 ADS Accuracy and +50 Moving Accuracy, now +30 Range, +20 ADS Accuracy, and +20 Moving Accuracy Superior (Purple): was +70 ADS Accuracy and +75 Moving Accuracy, now +70 Range, +40 ADS Accuracy, and +30 Moving Accuracy

LMG Accu-Sight Lens (Thermals) Superior (Purple): was -20 ADS Speed, +50 Range, and +50 ADS Accuracy, now -20 ADS Speed, +60 Range, and +60 Moving Accuracy Optic 1.4x Enhanced (Green): was +20 ADS Accuracy and +20 Moving Accuracy, and +20 ADS Speed and +20 ADS Accuracy Deluxe (Blue): was +30 ADS Accuracy and +50 Moving Accuracy, and +40 ADS Speed and +40 ADS Accuracy Superior (Purple): was +50 ADS Accuracy and +80 Moving Accuracy, and +60 ADS Speed and +60 ADS Accuracy Clear-Eyed Lens Enhanced (Green): was +30 ADS Speed and +15 ADS Accuracy, now +10 ADS Accuracy, +10 Range, and +10 Moving Accuracy Deluxe (Blue): was +50 ADS Speed and +25 ADS Accuracy, now +30 ADS Accuracy, +20 Range, and +20 Moving Accuracy Superior (Purple): was +70 ADS Speed and +35 ADS Accuracy, now +70 ADS Accuracy, +40 Range, and +30 Moving Accuracy Rangefinder Optic 1.3x (Rangefinder) Enhanced (Green): was +20 ADS Accuracy +20 Crouch Accuracy, now +10 Range, +10 ADS Accuracy, and +10 Crouch Accuracy Deluxe (Blue): was +30 ADS Accuracy +30 Crouch Accuracy, now +20 Range, +20 ADS Accuracy, and +20 Crouch Accuracy Superior (Purple): was +50 ADS Accuracy +50 Crouch Accuracy, now +40 Range, +40 ADS Accuracy, and +40 Crouch Accuracy



Equipment

Grenade ready animations extended by 0.2 seconds. Developer Note: The ready animation plays when a grenade is pulled out and primed. The throw (after the button has been released) is unchanged. We feel this change preserves the responsiveness and joy of throwing a grenade, but has a measurable effect on how many grenades can be thrown in rapid succession. The extra time also allowed us to polish the ready animations and make them a little more expressive.



New – Frost Mine

The Frost Mine is a placeable piece of equipment, similar to a Claymore. It detonates when an enemy is nearby and instead of a high damage conical blast like the Claymore, it explodes in a spherical blast dealing moderate damage but also spreading the Frost debuff to any enemy caught in it.

New – Vector Grenade

This grenade’s primary purpose is not damage, but rather information. When a Vector Grenade detonates, it creates a field of revealing pulses that linger in the world for a short time, highlighting spaces in a large area and any enemies inside its radius. This grenade is an essential companion in Night Marsh and in other hard-to-see places.

New – Signal Flares

Signal flares come in red, green, and blue varieties, and they each have a different lens flare shape.

Frag Grenade

Reduced max damage by 15% (135 → 115).

Heat Grenade

Reduced damage by 50% (40 → 20).

Signal Jammer

Visual and detection jamming will temporarily flicker off when a player performs actions, uses abilities, shoots their weapon, or takes damage.

No longer blocks detection by Early Warning System (Prestige Recon Core).

No longer blocks detection by Vital Intel (Stryder M1T Prestige Optic Mod). Developer Note: Signal Jammers in Season 1 felt like a default requirement for any engagement because they offered a flat, guaranteed advantage whether you were repositioning for an ambush or sprinting directly into combat. This change will make Signal Jammers reward tactical movement and stealth while being less effective during a firefight.



Combatants and Hazards

Non-Warden UESC Ghost weapon damage decreased by ~20%.

Reduced tox plant activation radius, updated ground visuals for better visibility.

Removed damage from the Compiler’s death performance, though Runners will still be knocked back.

Fixed an issue where the Scorch Warden’s slam attack could be initiated through walls.

Reduced camera displacement from UESC Scout’s heat blast ability.

User Interface and Experience

Players are now able to click on an equippable loadout slot while on vault screen to refine the vault to only display compatible items.

Simplified the visuals of Item Tiles

Players can now use keyboard/controller shortcut to purchase upgrades in the faction upgrades screen. Default keybinds: Controller: PS5: Square | Xbox: X Mouse and keyboard: Spacebar The Run Report now displays rewards earned in-run via events and objectives. Improved UI performance for Faction menus. Added Tooltips for stat comparison support. Updated death box lockout icon for a more consistent visual style. Fixed an issue where LUX currency balances could temporarily display an incorrect remaining balance after making a purchase. Fixed an issue where items tracked from Codex entries could not be untracked elsewhere. Fixed an issue where rewards failed to preview during Faction rank up. Fixed a bug that showed icon for selling over limit on items that weren’t being sold. Fixed a visual artifact that could appear in the Rank up celebration animation. Fixed an issue where interact waypoints could sometimes appear on empty containers.



Customization

Default cosmetics for all Runners, weapons, and profile items are now visible in Customize. Players can reset cosmetics to their default appearance by equipping the default option (rather than “unequipping” their current cosmetic).

Default cosmetics should no longer show Customize notifications as if they’re “New”.

Item previews can now be rotated more freely for inspection from more angles.

Split off Customize menu from Vault menu and added it to Main Menu.

Added a new “Accessories” section to Customize where Runners can view their Charm and Sticker collections.

Menu Navigation

Added Navigation support for In-Lobby Matchmaking.

Run Preparation screens (Zone Select and Ready Up) have QoL (quality of life) improvements and revisions. Clearer delineation between map variants and game modes. Clearer approach to selecting Crew size and fill options. Additional visual polish to the Ready Up experience.

Removed the Loadout menu to simplify and speed up Run Preparation.

Added and re-organized Main Menu buttons to allow quicker access to major Run Preparation systems.

Updated the presentation of buttons in the persistent bottom bar to make it simpler and clearer.

Armory

Improved UI performance in the Armory.

Weapons in the Armory that are free claims now display the indicator of their mod rarity.

Fixed an issue that caused Armory offers to not show any purchase requirements for an item after claiming its daily free offer.

Fixed an issue that would leave multiple unmerged partial stacks of materials in the vault after purchasing a barter offer from the Armory that had a material cost.

Fixed an issue where material cost in armory barters is not displayed.

Sponsored Kits with a sell value now display a Sell action rather than an incorrect 0-credit Dismantle action

Social

Improved the consistency of Push-to-Talk inputs while in lobby.

Added the ability to mute players from the player profile screen.

Updated crew member tooltips to show “enable/disable text chat” when hovering yourself.

Fixed a bug where inventory items would not show up when players joined your crew at the ready screen.

Crew Leaders can control Crew Size from a drop down after Zone Select.

The “recent players” tab of the friends list now has the players from the most recent run at the top and fixed an issue where friends would be out of order on the recent players list.

When you have a pending invite, your friends list will automatically go to the “all invites” tab the first time you open it.

Mailbox messages with unclaimed attachments will now display a confirmation dialog before deletion.

In-game friends list should correctly reflect online Marathon players and shouldn’t include friends from other Bungie games.

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t see other crew member’s weapon customizations on the ready screen.

Fixed the report player dialog content that was not staying within title safe area on ultrawide screens.

Contracts

Added contract tagging for latest seasonal content.

Fixed various issues where contracts were pointing players to the incorrect location; tool tips could be clarified or corrected, or waypoints were not behaving properly.

Fixed various issues where voice over from contracts were playing to multiple crews, or only one crew even if multiple crews completed the contract in the same run.

Fixed an issue where destroying turrets or drones were not counting towards multiple contracts.

Fixed an issue where Runners could not reacquire the Runner Gunner Cryo Archive contract on a later cycle if the contract had expired before claiming.

Progression

Priority contracts no longer have a faction rank requirement. The ranks at which standard contract pools are rotated in and out have been adjusted.

Based on the faction contract active, UESC kills will grant a small amount rep towards that faction.

Tuned difficulty of various contracts down to reduce the amount of runs it takes to complete them. Developer Note: Our goal is to shave off the rough edges, chill down a bit on the heavy traversal and the “in a single run” requirements and reformulate Priority Contracts so they don’t feel like a blocker to your progress.



CyberAcme

Fixed an issue with the Deconstructed III contract where Deluxe (blue) and Superior (purple) salvage were progressing the contract the same amount as Standard (grey) salvage. Also clarified what types of salvage would progress the contracts in the tool tips.

NuCaloric

Fixed an issue where the Paradigm Shift contract was negatively interfering with Selection Pressure contract.

Fixed an issue where teammates could not contribute progress to the first objective of Assault With Battery 1 when getting kills with Void Battery weapons.

Traxus

Fixed an issue with Return on Investment Contract where if a crew died after hacking the container, another crew could not interact with it.

Fixed an issue in Unsanctioned Hostilities 3/5 where Runners in the same crew could scan the same anomaly more than once, spawning only one sample and blocking contract completion.

MIDA

Fixed an issue where Runners could become trapped behind barriers in the Drone Wing during the Mida Truth/Lies 2/6 contract.

Sekiguchi Genetics

Fixed an issue with Parasitism 1/5 on Outpost where completing the DCON step would revert progress.

Fixed an issue where Triage’s Prime ability wasn’t granting progress on the Standard Contract III.

Fixed an issue where Recon’s Tracker Drone was not granting progress on ability kills for Selection I.

Fixed an issue in Co-Evolution 4/5 where objective progress at the shared SIMbiot synthesizer could be awarded to the wrong Runner instead of the Runner who completed the synthesis/injection step.

Fixed an issue where Runners could block progression in the contracts Parasitism 3/5 (and also Co-Evolution 2/5) by using the Bio-Research synthesizer/extraction machine twice, preventing the required sample from ejecting.

Zones

Fixed various instances of floating/misplaced geometry and hazards such as lasers.

Fixed instances of flickering surfaces that can appear on some objects. Also fixed some geometry that had improper hit detection and/or physics.

Fixed multiple broken ladders and blocked vents.

Fixed various areas where invisible walls prevented Runner movement.

Fixed an issue where death boxes could spawn out-of-bounds or in inaccessible areas.

New – Dire Marsh (Night)

This new zone introduces new mechanics, new combatants, and locations to explore.

Perimeter

Added a guaranteed in-run source of backpacks to the Intercept event.

Fixed an exploit in Hauler where Runners could hide in an area with improper physics without being seen.

Dire Marsh

Dermachem and Neurochem Salvage can now be found at Algae Ponds.

Fixed an issue where Lockdown would not spawn in Algae Ponds if it had previously spawned in Complex and vice versa.

Fixed an issue where the extractor on the second floor of Bio-Research would become permanently non-interactive after wrong item was placed in it, or if used while empty.

Fixed an issue where Final Exfil was not spawning on Marsh.

Fixed an issue where crawling into certain areas would cause the Runner to take damage and die.

Outpost

Fixed an issue where pinging Convoy would create double waypoints in the 2D map.

Fixed areas where Heat Cascade was penetrating through ceilings or objects.

Cryo Archive

Adjusted Cryo Archive contracts to lean into Cryo’s mechanics instead of requiring exfil and vault completions. Developer Note: We reworked these to set more achievable goals that can be progressed over multiple runs and to help teach Cryo softshells the mechanics of the ship, with the seventh contract still requiring you to take down the Compiler.

Fixed an issue where the Vault 4 door was erroneously appearing as interactable.

Fixed an issue where Cryo Archive was not available to some players even after meeting the criteria.

Fixed some instances of loot falling through the floor when dropped.

Fixed multiple areas where players could get stuck in the world, or could fall/see out of bounds.

Fixed an issue where Pump Credentials were inaccessible due to spawning too close to another object in Cryo Archive.

Stability

Implemented a round of CPU performance improvements This is the first of many updates we’re planning to make, please keep the reports coming.

Adding support for frame generation on PC. Frame Generation increases frame rate by generating additional frames from existing data. Includes DLSS (NVIDIA), FSR (AMD), and XeSS (Intel) Frame Generation is only recommended if you are already rendering at 60 frames per second or higher. Using Frame Generation at lower frame rates may affect input latency and image quality. NVIDIA DLSS requires a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU or higher and Hardware-accelerated GPU Scheduling must be enabled in your Windows settings.



Localization