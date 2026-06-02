Fatal Fury’s Latest Character Hints At Another SNK Series Revival

Mr. Karate is the latest DLC character for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, marking the second-to-last fighter in the game’s impressive array of DLC for its second Season. With a crossover with Fist of the North Star icon Kenshiro next, it’s easy to see how much SNK is insistent about reviving Fatal Fury in the best ways possible. However, Mr. Karate’s inclusion comes with a variety of extra details that could imply another SNK series could get Fatal Fury‘s current treatment.

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City of the Wolves marked the return of Fatal Fury since the series’ last game was released in arcades back in 1999. Although The King of Fighters series has kept SNK’s Fatal Fury characters relevant through that crossover franchise, the return of the original fighting game was a big event for fans of the genre. Despite plenty of problems with City of the Wolves, to have such a cornerstone fighting game series return after more than two decades shows how SNK’s new financial backing and mainstream success might expand its gaming library.

Mr. Karate In Fatal Fury: City Of The Wolves May Be The First Hint At An Art Of Fighting Series Revival

The identity of Mr. Karate in Fatal Fury or King of Fighters games is almost always a reference to The Art of Fighting, another SNK fighting game series that came out at a similar time to Fatal Fury. In City of the Wolves, Mr. Karate is actually Robert Garcia, one of the main protagonists of Art of Fighting alongside Ryo Sakazaki, who typically takes over the Mr. Karate role in various other games. This is the first time Robert is donning the signature Tenju mask of Mr. Karate, marking a fun shift on the character that hasn’t been done before.

Robert’s core moves from both his Art of Fighting and King of Fighters appearances are well represented through Mr. Karate in City of the Wolves. In addition to his signature fireball projectile, flaming uppercut, and variety of kicking moves, Robert has some techniques only available to Mr. Karate. The combination of techniques from both characters is extensive, perhaps creating the strongest version of Robert yet. The Kyokugenryu Karate style is largely from Art of Fighting, but with several unexpected additions.

City of the Wolves has more representation of Art of Fighting in Mr. Karate than just his basic moves, with several hidden commands tying directly back to SNK’s older franchise. For example, Robert’s Mr. Karate can perform a Spirit Charge move that reduces the percentage build of his REV meter, allowing him to perform more enhanced special moves without the risk of Overheat. This is a mechanic directly pulled from Art of Fighting, where players could charge their character’s spirit to unleash powerful super moves.

Most of the hit sound effects for Mr. Karate’s moves are directly pulled from Art of Fighting as well, including the satisfying “pop” sound attached to some finishers. Mr. Karate also has a unique Taunt compared to other City of the Wolves characters, which increases his opponent’s REV meter when performed. This is another Art of Fighting system, with some of Mr. Karate’s super moves even having hidden “true” inputs that reflect that series’ stricter commands too. All of this unnecessary detail to Mr. Karate all points toward an extra attention on Art of Fighting, possibly implying a new game.

Fatal Fury’s Return After Decades Could Be The Start Of Many SNK Franchises Coming Back

Courtesy of SNK

The amount of references and old systems from Art of Fighting put into Mr. Karate’s move list is surprising, as many of those techniques are not useful for real matches. However, the same could be said of Fatal Fury‘s 2D lane systems, breaks, and feints, which all returned in City of the Wolves when the game came out. Some of those mechanics were brought back in The King of Fighters series, with characters like Gato, Rock Howard, and others using the same systems their series was known for, dead or not.

While Mr. Karate’s additional Art of Fighting moves may seem strange at first, they could be a clue to that series coming back. With Fatal Fury‘s unexpected return as SNK’s oldest franchise, it opens the door for nearly every series from the studio to come back if there is enough attention for it. Since Art of Fighting is practically the second most known fighting game series from SNK’s older legacy, it makes sense that it would be next to be revived. However, other titles like Metal Slug, Psycho Soldier, or even Ikari Warriors could be get the same treatment.

The Identity & Mechanics Behind Mr. Karate Show A Greater Interest In Art Of Fighting Than Ever Before

The renewed interest in Art of Fighting mechanics, sound effects, and animations in City of the Wolves could be SNK testing the waters for a potential new game in the former series. The new financial support SNK has received in recent years might be controversial, but it might allow the company to revive its fighting games over time based on player interest. Based on how most SNK fans are reacting to Mr. Karate positively in City of the Wolves, that interest for Art of Fighting is certainly there.

Fans of great 90’s fighting games would be happy to see Art of Fighting return in some way, but for now, Mr. Karate is an excellent reminder of the fun systems that came from that series. Although one character is not a confirmation of the more obscure SNK series coming back, the attention to detail in that fighter’s presentation is a strong hint that the studio might want to explore that franchise in more detail sometime in the future.

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