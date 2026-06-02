PlayStation State of Play June 2026: Start Time and What to Expect

PlayStation’s latest State of Play broadcast for 2026 will finally be happening today, June 2nd. This represents the second State of Play that PlayStation has held this year, as its first broadcast occurred back in February and ended up featuring announcements such as Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, Kena: Scars of Kosmora, John Wick, and the God of War Trilogy Remake. And while details on June’s State of Play are still sparse, here’s when you can expect to check it out for yourself.

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State of Play Start Time and Where to Watch

Today’s State of Play for June 2nd is set to begin at 5pm ET/2pm PT. Per usual, the event will be live streamed across PlayStation’s official YouTube and Twitch channels. In addition, PlayStation will be broadcasting the State of Play to select Alamo Drafthouse movie theaters across the United States.

As for the length of this State of Play, PlayStation has said that it’s going to last roughly one hour in total. This means that the broadcast will be on the shorter side when compared to the most recent State of Play from February. Still, even if it isn’t as long, there’s plenty of reason to believe that this event could end up featuring some more substantial reveals from PlayStation and other third-party publishers.

What to Expect From This New State of Play

Currently, the only game that PlayStation has confirmed will be present in this State of Play is Marvel’s Wolverine from Insomniac. With Wolverine slated to launch in September, today’s showing will almost surely end up providing our most extensive look at the game so far before its arrival.

Outside of Marvel’s Wolverine, reports and rumors claim that PlayStation is planning to reveal a new God of War game. This project, which is presumed to be helmed by director Cory Barlog, is said to center around Faye, who is the deceased wife of franchise protagonist Kratos. This God of War spin-off has been rumored for quite some time and seems to be very likely to be unveiled by PlayStation in this broadcast.

It’s also worth mentioning that PlayStation announced this State of Play much earlier than normal, which suggests that it wanted to ensure more people than normal could be available to watch it. This, combined with the aforementioned move to bring this State of Play broadcast to movie theaters, implies that it’s going to be a much bigger presentation than normal that could result in some major announcements for the future of the PS5.

If you can’t watch the State of Play for yourself as it transpires, be sure to stay tuned to our coverage here on ComicBook. We’ll be covering the event as it takes place and will be sure to bring you all of the biggest news from the broadcast as soon as it develops.

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