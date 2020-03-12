Square Enix Responds to E3 2020 Coronavirus Cancellation

Yesterday, the Entertainment Software Association made the decision to officially cancel E3 2020, amid concerns over Coronavirus. The convention is certainly not the first industry event cancelled as a result of the virus, but it's easily the most high-profile, leaving gamers and those in the industry disappointed, to say the least. The event's cancellation also leaves publishers with a bit of a conundrum, as they search for the best way to show off their upcoming titles. Today, Square Enix joined the growing list of publishers commenting on the cancellation, leaving the door open for a digital presentation, or perhaps some other option.

The ERA had initially planned on holding the event, but this week clearly made it impossible for the group to carry on with the show as planned. At this point, it's impossible to say what the virus' status will be in June when E3 was scheduled to take place, but cancelling the event now will likely result in some money saved for publishers and attendees.

With Final Fantasy VII Remake set to release next month, it seems likely that Square Enix's big title at the show would have been Marvel's Avengers. The game is set to launch in September, but fans still don't know a whole lot about what to expect in the upcoming game. Of course, the show could have also given fans an update on Dragon Quest XII, though series creator Yuji Horii has stated that the game is still early in the development process.

An important E3 2020 update from us pic.twitter.com/Ma23eWfHTM — Square Enix (@SquareEnix) March 12, 2020

It will be interesting to see if publishers decide to hold individual digital events, or if a curated, digital version of E3 will happen. Nintendo's E3 presentations switched to a digital format years ago, and fans have been pleased with the results. Ubisoft and Microsoft have both indicated that they will do something similar this year, but nothing has been officially announced just yet. Regardless of what format the show's presentations take on, fans can still expect to see them in some capacity. While E3's cancellation certainly comes as a disappointment, the games that would have been revealed at the show still exist, and it's a safe bet that publishers remain quite excited to show them off.

Do you hope to see Square Enix announce a digital presentation? Would you prefer they did so on their own, or as part of a digital E3 format? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

