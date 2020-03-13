Xbox Game Pass Adds Pair of New Games

Microsoft has revealed that Xbox Game Pass has received two new games on both PC and Xbox One version's of the service. More specifically, as of today, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can enjoy State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition and Pikuniku. The former is a new re-imagining of the popular open-world zombie game that features remastered graphics, a new map, new weapons, and much more. Meanwhile, the latter is a puzzle-exploration game from indie kings Devolver Digital.

As always, it's unclear how long these two games will be in the service. Unfortunately, Microsoft never divulges this type of information. That said, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition is likely a permanent edition as a product of Xbox Game Studios. Meanwhile, Pikuniku could be around for a few weeks, a few months, or a few years. So, if you're looking to play this one in particular, be sure to do it sooner rather than later.

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as peep trailers for each:

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition: "State of Decay 2 is an open-world survival-fantasy game for you and up to 3 co-op friends. After a zombie apocalypse, your small group of survivors seek to rebuild a small corner of civilization, and you get to make all the decisions about how that happens."

Pikuniku: "Pikuniku is an absurdly wonderful puzzle-exploration game that takes place in a strange but playful world where not everything is as happy as it seems. Help peculiar characters overcome struggles, uncover a deep state conspiracy, and start a fun little revolution in this delightful dystopian adventure!"

Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service that costs $10. In other words, it rings in at $120 a year. As a subscriber to it -- whether on PC or Xbox One -- you get unlimited access to a vast library of games that is constantly evolving via weekly additions and subtractions. On top of this, subscribers also get other perks, such as the ability to play certain games early and exclusive discounts.

