Ubisoft CEO Shares Supportive Letter With Staff During Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has created some very understandable concerns for people around the globe. While it's easy to focus on COVID-19's impact on the business end of the video game industry, the reality is that these companies are staffed with real people, who have real fears about the current pandemic. In the midst of all this, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot issued a letter to staffers (shared with Kotaku), attempting to alleviate concerns and rally the company during these trying times. Guillemot's comments are particularly notable in just how detailed they are, and how he attempts to address the various concerns of the staff.

"At this exceptional juncture, it is essential that we take special care of ourselves and our loved ones," said Guillemot. "The health and well-being of Ubisoft team members is our primary concern, and we have taken the necessary steps to ensure that all of you are safe and get the right support through these demanding changes. In particular, we have been encouraging all of our collaborators to work from the safety of their homes since the end of last week."

Ubisoft is just the latest publisher to implement work-from-home procedures, alongside Bungie, CD Projekt Red, and more. While those companies have also given statements about coronavirus, Guillemot's statement is notable for the many various aspects it touches on, including the company's financial situation. While other gaming companies are understandably concerned about the financial impact of the pandemic, Ubisoft is in a bit of a unique position, as Europe's number one video game company.

"As for the potential impact of the pandemic on our business, not only do we have sufficient cash reserves to take us through the storm, and Ubisoft's international scope and our collaborative spirit also put us in a position to redeploy some our activities away from affected regions if needs be," said Guillemot. "Moreover, our core business – video games – enables us to offer a meaningful contribution to all those who currently seek enjoyable ways of spending their time within the confinement of their homes."

Guillemot's comments about video games providing a source of entertainment during the pandemic echo those made by Xbox boss Phil Spencer over the weekend. With many confined to their homes at the moment, video games truly do provide an important form of escapism, and it's quite notable to see so many in the industry embracing that role.

"This is an unforeseen challenge that requires all of us to be even more caring, thoughtful, agile and resilient. Everyone has a role to play, and this includes taking the necessary precautions to protect ourselves and people around us," said Guillemot. "I believe we can learn a great deal from our teams in China, who have faced the same trials a few weeks before us: the experience of our Chinese friends give us hope in showing that responsible behaviour and pro-active public health measures can lead us out of the crisis."

All in all, Guillemot's letter is a rather inspiring view of a CEO in the video game industry. While his words might not have alleviated all the staff's fears, his confidence in the company's future should help those who work for him feel truly understood.

What do you think of Guillemot's letter to the Ubisoft staff? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.