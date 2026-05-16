5 Underused Pokemon Type Combinations We Need in Pokemon Winds and Waves

One of the best parts of every new Pokemon generation is discovering brand new creatures and seeing how Game Freak experiments with typing combinations. With 19 Pokémon types now available, the possibilities are enormous, yet some combinations remain surprisingly rare decades into the franchise’s history. Certain typings dominate competitive play and regional Pokedexes, while others only appear once or twice across hundreds of Pokemon, and some of these are even exclusive to legendary, mythical, or Mega Evolutions.

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A new generation, like Pokemon Winds and Waves, feels like the perfect opportunity to revisit some of these underused combinations. Pokemon typing does more than determine strengths and weaknesses. It shapes visual design, lore, competitive viability, and team building variety. While many combinations already have several iconic Pokemon attached to them, others still feel largely unexplored. Expanding these combinations would make the Pokedex feel fresher, and these are the five type combinations we need to see more of in Pokemon Winds and Waves.

5) Water & Steel-type Pokemon

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Water and Steel is one of the most naturally fitting type combinations in the series, yet surprisingly few Pokemon actually use it. Despite there being countless possibilities, the only Pokemon with this type is Empoleon. Since Generation 4, we have not seen another Pokemon use this type. Even then, outside of Pokemon Diamond and Pearl, Empoleon is not a common Pokemon, making the type almost nonexistent.

There are countless possibilities for this type of combination. We could see a sword fish, some kind of submarine Pokemon, a Pokemon with an anchor, an armored turtle, and so many other ideas come to mind. The design potential is there, and with Pokemon Winds and Waves having an emphasis on water biomes, it is the perfect time to return to this uncommon type combination. The combination also creates opportunities for unique abilities and environmental storytelling. A Water and Steel Pokemon could interact naturally with industrial harbor areas, ancient underwater ruins, or technologically advanced islands.

Part of what makes Water and Steel so appealing is its defensive potential. Steel is already one of the strongest defensive types in Pokemon, while Water traditionally has solid resistances and versatility. Combining them creates Pokémon capable of fitting many team roles, from bulky tanks to offensive setup sweepers. Empoleon has never been considered very good, though it has seen some usage in Pokemon Champions thanks to its Competitive ability, so a stronger Water and Steel-type Pokemon would be a fantastic addition.

4) Fire & Steel-type Pokemon

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Fire and Steel remains one of the coolest type combinations visually and mechanically. The pairing immediately creates strong imagery involving molten metal, blacksmithing, furnaces, weapons, and volcanic machinery. Yet despite all those possibilities, the franchise still has very few Fire and Steel Pokemon. Heatran is the sole Pokemon of this pairing, and it is a legendary Pokemon, making it hard to get and uncommon.

This typing works especially well because of how aggressive it feels in battle. Fire covers many of Steel’s offensive weaknesses, while Steel adds defensive utility and resistances. Pokemon with this combination often feel powerful simply because the typing itself suggests raw strength and durability. It does gain a 4x weakness to Ground, but there are ways to offset this, though it does bring some balance to a strong type combination.

A region like Pokemon Winds and Waves could easily expand this concept with designs inspired by shipbuilding, steam engines, or volcanic island ecosystems. Fire and Steel Pokemon could inhabit industrial ports or forge-based settlements where humans and Pokémon work together. The visual possibilities are nearly endless. Molten crustaceans, living cannons, steam-powered serpents, or lava-infused armor Pokemon would all fit naturally within this combination.

3) Psychic & Dragon-type Pokemon

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Dragon has always been a strong type, and the same was once said for Psychic. But pairing the two would not make an overly strong Pokemon. Right now, Latias and Latios are the only Psychic and Dragon-type Pokemon, making it exclusive to legendaries. This combination could have great lore interpretations, leaning toward a Pokemon that feels ancient, intelligent, and powerful. It also has huge narrative potential and could be used to expand Pokemon Winds and Waves’ lore.

Psychic Pokémon often connect to mysticism, telepathy, and supernatural powers, while Dragon Pokémon traditionally represent ancient forces and rare creatures. Together, they create opportunities for Pokémon tied to prophecy, cosmic themes, or forgotten civilizations. Ancient dragons tied to the stars, ocean currents, or lost civilizations would fit perfectly in a region focused on exploration and discovery. There would also be a great deal of freedom for interpreting this design.

Competitionally, a Psychic and Dragon-type Pokemon could play many roles. Dragon types are naturally strong, making this combination a strong attacker. However, Psychic-types often get access to some of the best support moves in the game. It could also have a wide range of coverage moves, making it incredibly versatile on any team. It could be a fast sweeper, a slow Trick Room Pokemon, or simply provide various support moves while also threatening big damage.

2) Water & Fire-type Pokemon

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Water and Fire is one of the most fascinating type combinations because of its oppositional nature. The typings contradict one another, but provide great synergy when it comes to offensives and resistances. But despite its potential, Volcanion is the only Pokemon with this type combination, and it is a mythical, meaning few players even see it let alone get a chance to use it. Pokemon Winds and Waves can fix this by adding a Pokemon that shares this type pairing.

A coastal region like Pokemon Winds and Waves could explore this combination through volcanic islands, underwater thermal vents, steam-based creatures, or Pokemon tied to oceanic eruptions. Steam is especially underused in Pokemon design despite being a perfect thematic bridge between Fire and Water. I’d love to see some new moves that take advantage of both Water and Fire, something akin to Scald. This would lean into the unusual type combination.

The typing could also produce some fascinating battle strategies. Water and Fire together provide offensive coverage while creating unusual defensive interactions. Competitive players often gravitate toward unconventional typings because they force opponents to rethink standard approaches. Water is naturally strong because of its defensive nature, and Fire is very offensive. Both types offer ways to counter each other’s weaknesses while also providing strong utility and support options.

1) Dragon & Fairy-type Pokemon

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Dragon and Fairy may be one of the rarest and most interesting combinations in the entire franchise. It is exclusive to Mega Altaria, meaning it is only available when Mega Evolution is present. The typing is especially interesting because Fairy was originally introduced partly to balance Dragon types. Combining the two creates possibilities for both gameplay and lore, and I am surprised we have not seen more of these types together.

Dragons traditionally represent destructive power and ancient dominance, while Fairy types often embody magic, nature, and whimsy. Combining those ideas creates an opportunity for a majestic Pokemon. Both types already stand out visually, so the pairing can combine intimidating dragon traits and softer magical aesthetics common to Fairy-type Pokemon. It can feel mysterious and powerful, opting into a design that reflects a guardian spirit, perhaps of the sky or the sea, in Pokemon Winds and Waves.

From a gameplay perspective, Dragon is one of the strongest types, and Fairy was made to counter it. This can create a powerful Pokemon that can be a major threat to any team. But Fairy Pokemon often get good support moves as well, meaning they can be versatile. Pokemon Winds and Waves has the chance to breathe new life into some of the franchise’s rarest typings while giving fans entirely new Pokémon to build teams around for years to come. Fairy and Dragon is easily one of the most exciting type combinations that has not been explored, both competitively and narratively.

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