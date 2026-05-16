New Fan Translation Lets You Play 3DS Digimon RPG in English for the First Time

Like many anime that were popular back in the aughts, Digimon has been hit or miss in terms of global releases. Though the franchise has gotten many video games over the years, not all of them have made their way to the West. Thankfully, that looks to be shifting as games like Digimon Up and Digimon Alysion prepare for global launches later this year. But for those eager to revisit earlier game releases, it can be tricky if you don’t speak Japanese. Now, thanks to the hard work of a few Digimon fans, one 3DS-era game is available in English for the very first time.

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Digimon Universe: Appli Monsters released for the 3DS in Japan back in 2016. Its story and roster of Digimon are linked to the anime of the same name, which centered on smartphones as part of a push to modernize the series. The anime series never got an English dub and didn’t air on networks outside Japan. So, it’s not terribly surprising that its tie-in game also remained primarily targeted towards audiences in Japan. But if you’re a gamer and Digimon fan, you no doubt want your shot at experiencing every game you can get your hands on. That’s where this new fan patch, which lets you play Digmon Universe: Appli Monsters in English, comes in.

Yearlong Fan Project Brings Digimon Universe: Appli Monsters to English-speaking Audiences

Courtesy of Bandai Namco

Digimon Universe: Appli Monsters certainly looks like a 3DS-era game, and I do mean that as a compliment. It has a chibi style that brings to mind Pokemon games from the same era. But it does feel a bit different from the Digimon RPGs that many Western fans are used to. Because the anime focuses on Appmon, smartphone-based creatures, don’t expect a Digivice for this one. It is also pretty heavily geared towards battling, with you playing as a character determined to become the champion of the Cyber Arena. Though the world is the same as the anime, the story is unique, with a different cast of characters.

In Japan, the game didn’t perform as well as you might expect. The Appmon pivot was a bit alienating to some fans, but more importantly, the 3DS game’s release time saw it up against some tough competition. The game released in October 2016, right around the same time as Pokemon Sun & Moon. The game also released not long after the anime run began, so there wasn’t necessarily an established fanbase for the world in which it was set. That said, those who did play it enjoyed it well enough. But of course, it never saw a Western localization, which means many fans in the U.S. have yet to play the game at all.

Because Digmon Universe: Appli Monsters is pretty heavy with text prompts on screen, it’s very difficult to play the original if you can’t read Japanese. That makes this fan translation pretty exciting, because it will let many fans in the West enjoy the game for the first time. The patch is available for free and can be installed on a modded 3DS console or emulator, though you’ll need some basic knowledge of using ROM files to make it happen.

Courtesy of Bandai Namco and Geo

With Digimon Universe: Appli Monsters for 3DS being 10 years old and having sold relatively poorly in Japan, it’s pretty unlikely we’ll ever see an official English-language release for it. So, fan projects like this one are your best bet for experiencing the game. That said, it seems like Digimon is making a resurgence in the West, so in this time of retro re-releases, anything is possible.

Along with this new fan translation, Digimon fans have a few new games to look forward to in 2026. There’s the digital TCG app, Digimon Alysion, as well as the mobile RPG, Digimon Up. And given strong sales for Digimon Story: Time Stranger, odds are pretty good we’ll see more announcements in the not-too-distant future.

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