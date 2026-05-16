New Free Steam Game Has a Perfect 100% Rating With Players

There is a new free Steam game available that has a perfect 100% user review score with players on the Valve storefront. This isn’t to say the new 2026 PC game is one of the best games of the year, because it is not, but for a smaller and, more importantly, free game, it has impressed PC gamers who have downloaded it. Many free games are released on Steam every month, but seldom do they have a 100% rating, or even close to a 100% rating.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new free Steam game is called Jackpost Crash Course from Studio Investigrave, RachelDrawsThis, Ekrik, and Bell Kalengar. In the game, which is a death game visual novel, you are a participant in a game show starring only criminals, and you must gamble against rival participants to prove yourself worthy of a pardon for your wrong deeds. This is a pretty straightforward premise, but something else, and darker, is happening with the supposed game show.

Play video

100% Steam User Review Score

Over time, this may change, but right now, Jackpost Crash Course does not have a single negative review after nearly 150 user reviews on Steam, with many of said reviews praising the visual novel for its unique take on the death game genre, its excellent cast of characters, the artwork that brings the free game to life, and the soundtrack.

“As someone who plays a lot of games in my free time, this is one of the most creative and interesting games yet! Highly recommend it to those who love Death games, visual novels, and RPG Maker games,” reads one of these user reviews.

Another user review adds: “10/10, the story and dialogue are perfect, the choices have a huge impact, music is amazing, and the graphics are simply exceptional!”

It’s unclear how long the game is, as playtime for user reviews is all over the place. The low end suggests the game is short, but the high end suggests there is ample replayability. Whatever the case, what we do know is this is only the first chapter of the game, with more episodes coming at a later date. Meanwhile, not only is the new PC game just released this month free on Steam, but it is also free on Itch.io, for those who prefer this digital PC storefront.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.