Shroud Reveals Call of Duty: Warzone's Biggest Problem Going Forward

Call of Duty: Warzone is the hottest new game on PS4, Xbox One, and PC right now. The free-to-play and standalone battle royale experience is off to a fast start, but not a problem free start. For example, a game-breaking bug has already been discovered. Meanwhile, according to popular Mixer streamer Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek, the new COD game has a much bigger problem on the horizon: balancing. According to the former Counter-Strike pro, the new battle royale experience built within Modern Warfare is going to "impossible to balance."

Since Call of Duty: Warzone released this month, the popular streamer and first-person aficionado has been playing and streaming a lot of the battle royale game, much like most top gaming streamers. That said, during a recent stream Shroud revealed why he thinks it's going to be very difficult for Infinity Ward to balance the game and fix one of its biggest issues: time to kill.

As you may know, it's much easier and quicker to kill players in Call of Duty: Warzone than other battle royale titles. Some like this, others don't. Not only is this aspect of the game divisive, but it makes balancing a nightmare. The problem is Infinity Ward can't simply tweak the numbers around, because the developer is trying to bridge the battle royale mode gameplay with the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's gameplay. In other words, Infinity Ward wants the gameplay to be consistent across these two. The problem with this is Call of Duty multiplayer moves a lot quicker than your average battle royale game, which makes its time to kill rate less punishing.

“The TTK is too high? I mean, it’s really, really fast, it really is, but that’s the thing, you can’t balance it," said the streamer. "It’s near impossible to balance TTK in Call of Duty, because Infinity Ward's main focus is to try and combine all aspects of the game.

The streamer continued:

“Multiplayer, battle royale, and all the others are kinda connected too, so it’s tough to balance because that’s just COD right?"

Shroud continued pointing out that there's already an established meta that has been the established meta for years. At a certain point, you just have to take it for what it is, which is a battle royale mode within the confines of a Call of Duty game.

“That leads into Warzone," added the streamer. "How can you balance all that to be perfect? You just take it for what it is. There’s too many variables."

H/T, Shroud.

