Fans React to PS5's Backwards Compatibility

For the last few months, rumors have been swirling about PlayStation 5's backwards compatibility. Perhaps one of the most exciting rumors in this regard was that PS5 would be able to play any previous PlayStation game. It seemed too good to be true at the time and, alas, it has proved to be just that. Today, Sony revealed some new information about the console's backwards compatibility, and it turns out that not only will the system not support games older than PS4, it will only support the 100 or so most popular games for the system, at launch, with more games being added down the line. Perhaps unsurprisingly, fans are a bit disappointed by the news, and took to social media to air their frustrations.

