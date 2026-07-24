Tomb Raider: Catalyst Reportedly Delayed from Original 2027 Release Window

The next brand-new Tomb Raider game, Tomb Raider: Catalyst, was officially announced at the 2025 Game Awards. It came alongside the reveal of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis, a fully reimagined remake of the original Tomb Raider. Originally, the new installment was set to arrive in 2027. But with Legacy of Atlantis now aiming at an early 2027 release date, it’s not surprising to learn that Catalyst is likely delayed to 2028.

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Though Amazon Games has not explicitly said the game is delayed, recent comments from Jeffrey Gattis suggest a 2028 launch window for Catalyst. Gattis appeared in an interview on The Game Business podcast to discuss changes to the Amazon Luna gaming program. During the conversation, he also touched on future plans for the Tomb Raider franchise. Those plans now include releasing Tomb Raider: Catalyst in 2028, a year later than the original launch window from its reveal trailer.

Tomb Raider: Catalyst Likely Not Releasing Until 2028

Courtesy of Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games

Tomb Raider: Catalyst will be a brand-new installment in the franchise, offering a new adventure for Lara Croft and her fans. With Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis releasing on February 12th, 2027, having Catalyst in 2027 would’ve been a big year for Tomb Raider fans. With Crystal Dynamics working on both titles, it makes sense that shipping Legacy of Atlantis in early 2027 would push Catalyst back a bit. Gattis’ comments seem to confirm the plan to spread out the Tomb Raider love.

Though the conversation was largely centered on Amazon Luna, which is now coming to Prime Video, Gattis also remarked on the upcoming Tomb Raider games. These are some of the biggest confirmed projects from Amazon Games in the coming years, and it’s natural they’d crop up in a conversation about Amazon’s gaming ventures. During the conversation, Gattis mentioned that the company has two Tomb Raider titles on the way. “Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis comes 12 February, next year, and then we’ll follow on in 2028 with the next one,” he told The Game Business.

Courtesy of Crystal Dynamics and Amazon Games

This effectively confirms that Catalyst is no longer planned for the original 2027 launch window. As Gattis didn’t explicitly call it a delay, he also didn’t get into why Amazon has pushed the title back. It could very well be a decision to leave more space between the two Tomb Raider projects, like how Xbox moved Fable out of a very crowded Fall 2026 lineup to early 2027. Or, the studio could need more time to polish the next brand-new adventure in the Tomb Raider universe. Regardless, it seems like we’re getting back-to-back Tomb Raider games in 2027 and 2028 rather than two in one year.

When it does come out, Tomb Raider: Catalyst will release for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2. Ahead of that, Tomb Raider fans can look forward to Legacy of Atlantis on February 12th, 2027. The remake of the original game will also receive a multiplatform release for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2.

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