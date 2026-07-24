New Report on the Next Kingdom Come Game Hints at a Big Change from Prior Games

Following the 2025 release of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, fans are eager to see what’s next from developer Warhorse Studios. The studio is confirmed to be working on an open-world game set in The Lord of the Rings‘ Middle-earth. But the team is also working on a follow-up set in the world of Kingdom Come, with an expected 2027-2028 release window. Now, a newly filed trademark sheds light on a few potential details for the game. And one of them isn’t what you’d expect.

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Pop-culture and gaming website The Phrasemaker has reportedly discovered a new trademark that’s likely attached to the next Kingdom Come game. According to their report, the trademark was filed by the same attorney who filed the trademark for Kingdom Come Deliverance, making it likely it’s from Warhorse. And if it is, we just might have confirmation about the name of the next Kingdom Come game, plus a hint at a potential new feature.

New Trademark Allegedly Reveals Title of Next Kingdom Come Game, Plus a Surprising Feature

Courtesy of Warhorse Studios

The trademark, filed on July 23rd, is for the name “Kingdom Come Salvation,” as a video game and entertainment property. It comes alongside a graphic that certainly looks akin to the font used in previous Kingdom Come games. So, it looks pretty likely that Warhorse is at least strongly considering calling its next Kingdom Come RPG Kingdom Come Salvation.

So far, the studio hasn’t shared too many details about its next game. We do know that it won’t necessarily be a full-on sequel, but rather a standalone game set in the same world. It will also be an open-world RPG and is on target to launch sometime in the next fiscal year. Beyond that, Warhorse hasn’t shared much about the game. This trademark, however, could give us insight into more than just its title.

One clause in the trademark references online interactive features, including “entertainment services for matching users with computer games.” Though trademarks are typically intended to cover a wide variety of uses to protect IP, this could hint at potential online multiplayer features. If so, that would be a big shift for the Kingdom Come universe. Previous games have been single-player RPGs only, with no official multiplayer features.

Courtesy of Warhorse Studios

Adding co-op gameplay would certainly be a new direction for the franchise. But as Warhorse has suggested, it’s more of a related spin-off than a true sequel, some major gameplay differences wouldn’t be entirely out of place. That said, a trademark like this is far from hardcore proof that the next game will have multiplayer elements. Until Warhorse confirms details about its next Kingdom Come game, this information remains speculative at best. But it is interesting to see that the studio looks to be moving forward with a potential name for its next game in the series.

No matter what comes of this new intel, one thing is clear. It could be a big few years for Warhorse Studios. If this trademark is what we think it is, the team is clearly moving forward on its planned follow-up to Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. And we already know they’re hard at work with an open-world Middle-earth RPG, as well. It’s a good time to be a fan of big, single-player RPGs… and maybe multiplayer ones, too.

What do you think about the potential name “Kingdom Come Salvation” for the next game? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!