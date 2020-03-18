Xbox Game Pass Is Losing 9 Games, Including Borderlands

Today, Microsoft revealed a slew of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass on Xbox One and PC. In addition to this, it also revealed the slab of games leaving the service. More specifically, Microsoft has revealed the following nine games will soon be leaving Xbox Game Pass: Borderlands: The Handsome Collection, Cities: Skylines, The Golf Club 2, LEGO Worlds, Vampyr, Operencia: The Stolen Sun, Battle Chef Brigade, Kingsway, and Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You.

It's currently unclear when all of these nine games will leave, but it will happen within the next two weeks. So, if you see anything here that you'd like to play, make sure to play it sooner rather than later, because soon it will be leaving, and who knows when it will be back. That said, as you will know, some of these games were added not that long ago.

Console:

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection

Cities: Skylines

The Golf Club 2

LEGO Worlds

Operencia: The Stolen Sun

Vampyr

PC:

Battle Chef Brigade

Cities: Skylines

Kingsway

Operencia: The Stolen Sun

Orwell: Keeping an Eye on You

Vampyr

For those that don't know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription that runs at $10 a month. In other words, it costs $120 a year. As a subscriber to it, you get unlimited access to a vast library of games, which is constantly evolving via weekly additions and bi-weekly subtractions. In addition to all of this, subscribers also get extra perks like exclusive discounts and the ability to play some games early.

Speaking of perks, today Microsoft also announced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks "a new exclusive member benefit" coming on March 18.

"When we launched Xbox Game Pass in June 2017, we did so with the goal of creating a membership that provides the best value in gaming," reads Microsoft's official pitch of the perk. "Our members have told us they love discovering new games but they also want new in-game content. Through Perks, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will now regularly receive new benefits including DLC, in-game content and more – all free and included with membership."

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One and PC.

