14 Tabletop Games to Play and Get You Through Coronavirus Self-Quarantine

Gamers around the world are doing their best to stay in their homes in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, and because of that are looking for things that can pass the time in an entertaining and fun way. There are a variety of ways to do that, but one amazing way is to get everyone around a table and play some tabletop games, and there is undoubtedly something for everyone. Whether you'd rather duel it out in a card game, take on a villain with an army of miniatures, or play something that puts your deduction and thinking skills to the test, a flavor exists for every sort of gamer, and we've rounded up some of our favorite games to give a chance while you're self-quarantining. If you don't already own these games, there are several ways to get your hands on them. First is working with your local game stores, many of which have added pick up options so that people don't have to either enter the store or will spend very little time inside, and others have also put restrictions on how many customers can be inside the store, so check with your local game stores to see what options are available to you, as helping them will be the most beneficial for you and your favorite store. That said, sometimes you don't have that option, and if that's the case you can order games from several online stores, including Miniature Market, Walmart, and publishers directly, including Fantasy Flight, Plaid Hat, Cryptozoic, Funko, and more. At that point, it's time to pick a game that suits you and what style of game your family likes to play, and that's where we come in. Whether you're a fan of Star Wars, Marvel, DC, Final Fantasy, Funko, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, or a board game classic, we've rounded up some of our favorite recommendations, and you can check them out starting on the next slide.

Aftermath (Photo: Plaid Hat) Few people do story-driven games as well as Plaid Hat does, and their newest game puts you in the roles of small animals surviving in the world after all the humans disappear. You'll aim to survive in this crazy future by scavenging for food, resources, and taking on other factions, though you can also be diplomatic and align with them, and you'll discover a rich and charming new world throughout the campaign that will keep you occupied for hours. You can find the official description for Aftermath below. Created by Jerry Hawthorne, the designer of Stuffed Fables and Mice and Mystics, Aftermath is the latest addition to the Adventure Book Game line. In a world where all humans have mysteriously disappeared, players will take on the role of a heroic rodent working to protect and provide for their colony. Venture out into the ruins of mankind on 27 story driven missions. Collect useful scrap and food for your colony but beware of the predators lurking in the shadows. Use forged weapons to defend yourself and your allies. Play as a colorful cast of mice, hamsters, guinea pigs, and other critters.

Dynamic card play allows players to complete a wide variety of exciting actions.

Engage threats in desperate combat or try diplomacy for more peaceful solutions.

Complete missions to improve your colony and unlock new perks.

Explore a ruined suburbia from the eyes of a tiny creature.

Each character has personal goal in addition to the group’s main goal. Aftermath can be picked up here.

Final Fantasy Trading Card Game (Photo: Square Enix) You could play a number of Final Fantasy games on your console of choice, but if you're looking to experience your favorite franchise in a whole new way, we can't recommend the Final Fantasy Trading Card Game more. The game allows you to take on a player head-on with some of your favorite characters and summons in an easy to learn battle system, and you can also grab several starter sets and starter decks to get you started quickly and for relatively cheap. If you're a fan of the franchise, this is a no-brainer. You can find the official description for the Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Villains & Heroes 2-Player Starter Set below. "From the multi-million selling, FINAL FANTASY franchise comes a brand new trading card experience! This 2-player game has even more cards to collect in the Opus VII collection, the latest set of FINAL FANTASY TRADING CARDS to be released to the Western market.

Begin your FINAL FANTASY TRADING CARD GAME adventure with one of our STARTER SETS! Starter sets include:

Two 50 card decks

One paper playmat

One set of rules With one of our Two Player Starter Sets, you'll have everything you need for two players to jump right into the FINAL FANTASY TRADING CARD GAME. Exclusive for this Starter Set are 8 unique versions of the characters you've grown to love and love to hate. Group up with your friend or rival to prove who is stronger, the Heroes or the Villains! AVERAGE PLAY TIME: 20 min

RECOMMENDED AGE: 13+" Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Villains & Heroes 2-Player Starter Set" The Final Fantasy Trading Card Game Villains & Heroes 2-Player Starter Set is available here.

DC Deck-Building Game: Rebirth (Photo: Cryptozoic) Versus games are quite entertaining, but sometimes you just want to team-up with against a common foe, and Cryptozoic's Rebirth entry in their DC Deck-Building Game is a perfect game to scratch that itch. The game allows for full cooperative play and has a streamlined and easy to learn system that you'll have a grasp of in no time. Plus, the various scenarios add a ton of replay value for long gaming sessions, so this should keep you occupied for a while. You can find the official description below, and more on Rebirth can be found here. "Rebirth is a new evolution of the DC Deck-Building Game, breaking fresh ground by adding linked Campaign Scenarios, character progression, and movement between iconic locations from the DC Universe! Position matters! Players must move their characters around the board to find the cards they want for their deck and to interfere with the Villain’s dastardly plans. When you defeat a Villain, you get a reward, and the Villain is removed from the game. Staying close to your allies will allow them to play Assist cards to help you during your turn." You can find DC Deck-Building Game: Rebirth right here.

Funkoverse (Photo: Funko) Funko has ventured into the world of tabletop in a big way, and they've got a slew of options to choose from with their Funkoverse line. Whether you're a fan of DC Comics, Golden Girls, Rick and Morty, or Harry Potter, you'll find a version that appeals to you, and the best part is that you can combine all of them into a custom experience. Funkoverse is extremely easy to pick up and play and doesn't require a ton of setup, so for those looking for a great way to introduce more players to tabletop, you can't go wrong here. The official description for Funkoverse can be found below. Go on a heroic adventure with your favorite DC superheroes and villains including Batman, Batgirl, Joker and Harley Quinn with Funkoverse, a strategy board game that brings the worlds, characters and stories you love home for you to enjoy again and again. Highlights Light strategy game. Play as a stand-alone game or mix with other DC Funkoverse games.

Includes: 2 playable maps - Gotham City Streets and The Joker's Carnival, as well as 4 exclusive Funkoverse Pop! Game figures.

Suggested for ages 10 years and up.

Number of Players: 2-4 Players

Playing Time: 30-60 Minutes" Funkoverse can be purchased here.

Noctiluca (Photo: Z-Man Games) Few games are as immediately charming and easy to learn as Noctiluca, and it will be a hit with any group of players. The game has a gorgeous art style and a simple premise that demands deeper strategy than you expect, and like someone at our table did, you'll be saying "can we play again?" as soon as it's over. You can find the official description for Noctiluca below. "In the remote depths of the jungle lie the Cerulean Pools. For most of the year, the pools are tranquil and unassuming. But on the warmest nights of the year, the otherwise quiet waters are filled with shimmering lights as the dormant noctiluca awaken. As the most skilled divers in the land, you and your friends seek to retrieve these glowing creatures from the pools. Before diving into the water, you must strategically plan your path to collect the noctiluca you need." You can pick up Noctiluca here.

Marvel Champions (Photo: Fantasy Flight Games) Marvel Champions has been a big hit for Fantasy Flight Games, and if you don't already have it, you might want to jump on board. The game already has a host of expansions, and the core gameplay hooks you quick and layers on more strategy and tough decisions with every turn. The game comes loaded with 5 heroes and 3 villains to battle in the core set, so even if you just grab that you'll find a lot of entertaining gameplay to keep you busy. You can find the official description for Marvel Champions below. "Harness the power of a hero in Marvel Champions: The Card Game Core Set, a cooperative Living Card Game of super heroics for 1-4 players! Marvel Champions: The Card Game sees players taking on the roles of the iconic heroes of the Marvel universe as they try to stop infamous villains from enacting their devious schemes. With over 350 cards, 100 tokens, five hit point trackers, and more, The Marvel Champions: The Card Game Core Set gives you everything you need to start your journey in the Marvel universe. Choose to play as Iron Man, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and She-Hulk! Combine your powers to take down the rampaging Rhino, the devious Klaw, or the utterly terrifying Ultron!" Marvel Champions can be picked up here.

Legendary: Marvel Deck Building Game Upper Deck's Legendary series is a Marvel fan's favorite for a reason, featuring addictive gameplay with a host of expansions and character packs that allow you to customize the experience to your liking. There's a reason it's held on so long, and even if you pick up just the core set, you'll find a wealth of entertaining gameplay that not only includes the Avengers but also the X-Men, something not every Marvel game can say. You can find the official description for Legendary: Marvel Deck Building Game below. "In Legendary, players take on the roles of Marvel heroes, including the Avengers and X-Men, and team up to defeat an evil Mastermind. The players have to defeat the likes of Magneto, Loki, Dr. Doom, or Red Skull to win the game - if they do, the players are ranked by the most Victory Points accumulated during play. Because of this, Legendary has a cooperative feel. Easy to learn, with fast-paced gameplay

Features incredible original artwork of Marvel heroes and villains

Game consists of nearly 600 cards, Full color Game board & Color Rule Book

Designed by award-winning game designer Devin Low, former Head Developer of Magic: The Gathering

Legendary is a deck-building game set in the Marvel Comics universe

Players choose a number of hero decks from the likes of Spider-man, Hulk, Cyclops or Wolverine

Players then choose a mastermind villain (Magneto, Loki, Dr. Doom, etc.) and stack that particular villain's attack cards underneath it" You can pick up Legendary: Marvel Deck Building Game right here.

Fluxx (Photo: Looney Labs) Fluxx has been a long time favorite of family game nights everywhere, and one of the biggest reasons is all the flavors it comes in. The game changes with each new card, keeping replayability high, and regardless of which fandom you happen to represent, you'll probably find a version you love. From Star Trek to Monty Python and Marvel to Batman, there are so many versions to pick from that something is bound to be up your alley. You can find the official description for Marvel Fluxx below. "The Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to a tabletop near you, and Fluxx is here to keep things exciting! As this is a deck designed to work for the mass market, there are no Creepers, but there are more than enough Superheroes to fill up the deck! •This is the version with the 7 extra cards! • We will also have the bonus cards sold separately." You can check out all the releases here.

Codenames Duet and Duet XXL (Photo: CGE) For those looking for something perfect for couples, look no further than Codenames Duet. The new game from CGE puts a more cooperative spin on the hit franchise, having the opposite sides work together to bring in their secret agents and avoid the Assassin. Core Codenames is fun, but personally I enjoyed Codenames Duet far more, and this should be a hit in just about any household. You can find the official description for Codenames Duet Below. "Codenames duet keeps the basic elements of codenames give one word clues to try to get someone to identify your agents among those on the table but now you're working together as a team to find all of your agents. (Why you don't already know who your agents are is a question that CONGRESSIONAL investigators will get on your back about later!) to set up play, lay out 25 word cards in a 5x5 grid. Place a key card in the holder so that each player sees one side of the card. Each player sees a 5x5 grid on the card, with nine of the Squares colored green (representing your agents) and one square colored black (representing an assassin). the assassin is in different places on each side of the card, and three of the nine Squares on each side are also green on the other side! collectively, you need to reveal all fifteen agents — without revealing either assassin or too many innocent bystanders — before time runs out in order to win the game. Either player can decide to give a one word clue to the other player, along with a number. Whoever receives the clue places a finger on a card to identify that Agent. If correct, they can attempt to identify another one. If they reveal as many as the number stated by the clue giver, then they can take one final guess, if desired. If they identify a bystander, then their guessing time ends. If they identify an assassin, you both lose!" You can find Codenames Duet and Duet XXL here.

Ticket to Ride It doesn't get much more classic than Ticket to Ride, a game that has explored all parts of the world through its myriad of expansions. That said, it's hard to do much better than the original version of the game, and now that you can add in Alexa commands to enhance the experience, the game has never been better. The Alexa commands will help you create a more immersive experience and teach new players the ropes, so if you want to dive in, now is your chance. You can find the official description for Ticket to Ride below. "October 2, 1900: 28 years to the day that noted London eccentric Phileas Fogg accepted and then won a £20,000 bet that he could travel "Around the World in 80 Days". Now at the dawn of the century it was time for a new "impossible journey." Some old friends have gathered to celebrate Fogg's impetuous and lucrative gamble - and to propose a new wager of their own. The stakes: $1 Million in a winner-takes-all competition. The objective: to see which of them can travel by rail to the most cities in North America - in just 7 days. The journey begins immediately... Ticket to Ride is a cross-country train adventure where players collect cards of various types of train cars that enable them to claim railway routes connecting cities throughout North America." You can pick up Ticket to Ride here.

Star Wars: Outer Rim (Photo: Fantasy Flight) We absolutely loved Star Wars: Outer Rim, a game that challenges players with becoming the biggest smuggler in the galaxy by taking bounties, smuggling cargo, and finishing contracts and jobs. That said, the only knock we really had against it is the fact that it takes so long to play, though that makes it a perfect fit for this particular scenario. If you want something that will pass the time quickly and offers deep and rewarding gameplay, you can't do much better than Outer Rim. You can find the official description for Star Wars: Outer Rim below. "In Star Wars: Outer Rim, you and you friends take on the roles of bounty hunters, smugglers, and mercenaries and set out to make your mark on the galaxy. You'll travel the Outer Rim in your personal ship, hire legendary Star Wars characters to join your crew, and try to become the most famous (or infamous) outlaw in the galaxy! Will you make a name for yourself by hunting bounties for the Hutts, stealing for the crime syndicates, or smuggling goods past Imperial patrols? All this and more is possible as you adventure through the outskirts of the known galaxy. Set your coordinates, gather your crew, and make the jump to hyperspace with Outer Rim!" You can order Star Wars: Outer Rim right here.

Keyforge (Photo: FFG) Fantasy Flight is once again to the rescue with Keyforge, a new card game that is incredibly easy to learn and offers inventive factions and a stunning art style along with the addictive gameplay. Keyforge is a rather new entry to the genre, but it already has several starter sets to choose from, and each one gives you a perfect taste of what the franchise has to offer. If you're looking for a way into the card game genre, this could be the perfect game for you. You can find the official description for Keyforge: Worlds Collide Starter Set below. "The Crucible is about to be shaken up in Worlds Collide, the third age of KeyForge! In this continuation of the world's first Unique Deck Game, two brand-new Houses enter the fight for the Crucible's vaults as 284 new cards are seamlessly integrated into the existing card pool. With new Houses come more new keyword abilities and new styles of play to create an entirely new collection of Archon Decks for you to discover, explore, and master! The Worlds Collide Starter Set provides you with all the tools you need to either begin or expand your adventures on the Crucible, including two unique Worlds Collide Archon Decks, a Quickstart Rulebook, two poster playmats, and all the keys, tokens, and chain trackers you and your opponent need to start playing!" You can pick up the starter set right here.

TMNT: Change Is Constant (Photo: IDW) IDW Games are big fans of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and it shows in their new game Change is Constant. The game offers a huge amount of replayability out of the box, with two books worth of scenarios to play through and two modes to play them in, that being competitive or cooperative. Throw in some gorgeous miniatures that beg to be painted and you've got yourself a few weeks worth of tabletop goodness right there. You can find the official description for TMNT: Change is Constant below. "Battle with your brothers through the streets of New York City to defend your town from the sinister Baxter Stockman and his technological terrors! TMNT: Change Is Constant is a scenario-driven miniatures role-playing game created in IDW's Adventures Universal Game System. Play as one of the four ninja turtles or take on the role of Baxter and command his robot fleet, including the menacing Mega Mouser. This all-new entry into the Adventures Universal Game System features a brand-new campaign and two different modes of play: 1 vs. Many and fully Cooperative! Each Adventures game is both stand-alone and compatible with other games in the system! Mix and match characters from each game to create custom scenarios!" You can order TMNT: Change is Constant here.