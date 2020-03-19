Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's Big Time Machine Update Releases This Week

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot players who’ve either missed out on past missions or just want to revisit some of their favorite fights will soon be able to now that the game’s long-awaited Time Machine update is finally dropping. Bandai Namco announced this week that the game’s Time Machine update will be available on March 20th, an already eventful day for games with both DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing: New Horizons fully releasing on that day. The update will give players a shot at returning to past moments, so if there’s anything you didn’t hit the first time or a fight you think could’ve gone better, you’ll soon be free to revisit those events.

The update’s release date was announced on Thursday by Bandai Namco via social media. Bandai Namco UK shared some screenshots from the update that showed what it’d look like when you travel back in time to a past event as well as what it’s like to navigate the Time Machine’s menu while you’re figuring out which point in time you want to return to.

It’s coming! ⏳ The Time Machine will be available 𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄 in #DragonBall Z: Kakarot through a patch. Travel back in time to replay your favorite story scenes or complete missed side quests! When/where will you go first? pic.twitter.com/7t55hV9GH1 — BANDAI NAMCO UK (@BandaiNamcoUK) March 19, 2020

If you’re not familiar with the Time Machine update prior to this announcement or it’s been a while since you’ve thought about it, it’s probably because we haven’t heard much about the update since January. Bandai Namco previewed at the time a free update which would give players access to the Time Machine “to travel back to previous arcs and complete the sub quests you’ve missed,” but it didn’t give any indication of when that update might release. It seemed like it’d release sooner rather than later, but when it didn’t people started asking for it frequently.

You can already revive villains to fight them again in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, so the desire to return to a previous fight using the Time Machine will likely be driven more by the cinematic appeal or a want for a redo as opposed to earning something for fighting the characters. What this will finally allow players to do though is clear off those greyed-out subquests they’ve missed in the past. Some quests can only be completed during certain chapters since their characters might not be around as the story progresses, and if you miss those quests, they sit in your quest menu to remind you of your uncompleted missions. The Time Machine update will allow completionists to finally scratch those off.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.