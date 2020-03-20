PS5 Will Be Backwards Compatible With "Overwhelming Majority" of PS4 Games

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that the PS5 will be backwards compatible with an "overwhelming majority" of PS4's 4,000-plus games. The announcement comes after a bit of confusion and misinformation spread after the PS5 specs reveal this week where Sony's Mark Cerny seem to suggest only 100 PS4 games would be playable on PS5 at launch. In addition to correcting the record, Sony has confirmed that PS4 games will run at a boosted frequency on PS5, meaning higher and more stable frame rates, and possibly even higher resolution.

That said, there's still no word on universal backwards compatibility. Rather, Sony is taking a game-by-game basis in order to spot any issues that need adjustments from the original software developers. Right now, Sony has only tested the top 100 most-played PS4 games, but it plans on running 1000s of more tests before launch in order to get the bulk of PS4's library on PS5.

"A quick update on backward compatibility – With all of the amazing games in PS4’s catalog, we’ve devoted significant efforts to enable our fans to play their favorites on PS5," said Sony over on the Playstation Blog. "We believe that the overwhelming majority of the 4,000+ PS4 titles will be playable on PS5. We’re expecting backward compatible titles will run at a boosted frequency on PS5 so that they can benefit from higher or more stable frame rates and potentially higher resolutions. We’re currently evaluating games on a title-by-title basis to spot any issues that need adjustment from the original software developers. In his presentation, Mark Cerny provided a snapshot into the Top 100 most-played PS4 titles, demonstrating how well our backward compatibility efforts are going. We have already tested hundreds of titles and are preparing to test thousands more as we move toward launch. We will provide updates on backward compatibility, along with much more PS5 news, in the months ahead."

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the PS5, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the console by clicking right here. Meanwhile, if you're interested in what games have been confirmed for the console, we have an article for that, which you can find below:

