Batman Characters Are Being Impressively Reimagined By God of War Art Director

Raf Grassetti, the art director of God of War, is currently in the process of reimagining various Batman characters as part of a Batman Animated Series art series. And as you would expect, the online art series is attracting a lot of attention. Not only is Grassetti one of the best in the business, but he has amassed a massive following on both Twitter and Instagram who follow the artist to make sure they never miss any of his wonderful creations.

The series began with Grassetti's take on Two-Face, which quickly got the attention of Batman fans. He then followed this up with Bane, Killer Croc, Scarecrow, Harley Quinn, and Penguin. As you would expect, the posts are going viral, and for good reason, the artwork is second to none.

As you may know if you follow the artist, Grassetti has done many art series like this in the past. For example, he did something similar for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. He also recently reimagined Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles as part of a Sonic the Hedgehog miniseries. The point is, the Santa Monica Studio artist has built a reputation for this.

Below, you can check out Grassetti's ongoing Batman series. That said, make sure to give him a follow on Instagram or Twitter if you like what you see, because there's more coming, including The Joker next.