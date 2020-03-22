Batman Characters Are Being Impressively Reimagined By God of War Art Director
Raf Grassetti, the art director of God of War, is currently in the process of reimagining various Batman characters as part of a Batman Animated Series art series. And as you would expect, the online art series is attracting a lot of attention. Not only is Grassetti one of the best in the business, but he has amassed a massive following on both Twitter and Instagram who follow the artist to make sure they never miss any of his wonderful creations.
The series began with Grassetti's take on Two-Face, which quickly got the attention of Batman fans. He then followed this up with Bane, Killer Croc, Scarecrow, Harley Quinn, and Penguin. As you would expect, the posts are going viral, and for good reason, the artwork is second to none.
As you may know if you follow the artist, Grassetti has done many art series like this in the past. For example, he did something similar for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. He also recently reimagined Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles as part of a Sonic the Hedgehog miniseries. The point is, the Santa Monica Studio artist has built a reputation for this.
Below, you can check out Grassetti's ongoing Batman series. That said, make sure to give him a follow on Instagram or Twitter if you like what you see, because there's more coming, including The Joker next.
Two-Face
BTAS: Two-Face 🦇 My rendition of “Batman: The Animated Series”. I love the show and I hope one day we get a CG Batman movie (not LEGO Batman)👌🏼 I’m planning to sketch all my favorite characters, starting with Two-Face. I don’t see a lot of blue version two-face out there and it’s one of my favorite takes on the character! More soon! 🙌🏻 #btas #batman #twoface #comics #dc #batmananimatedseries
Bane
🦇BTAS: Bane Second character from the Batman Animated Series. Bane has always been one of my favorite villains. Having a lot of fun with these. More tomorrow! I’ll open for voting later today again for the next character on my stories. #btas #batman #bane #dc #conceptart #characterdesign #comics #sketchbook
Killer Croc
🦇BTAS: Killer Croc 3rd character rendition from Batman: The Animated Series. Loving this so far. I really hope we see more animated movies in the future after the success of spider verse. Maybe tomorrow it will be Penguin’s time 😂 Keep voting and sharing, thank you for following this series and I hope this inspires you a bit during this quarantine times 🙌🏻 🦠🧻 More tomorrow! Let me know who you want to see from the show. #dc #batman #killercroc #bane #comics #btas #conceptart
Scarecrow
🦇BTAS: Scarecrow Day 4 on the series! Hope you fans of the Batman the Animated Series are enjoying this. I’m having a lot of fun working on my rendition of the cast. Penguin tomorrow? 😂 #dc #batman #villains #scarecrow #comics #conceptart #characterdesign @comicbook @dcgramm
Harley Quinn
🦇BTAS: Harley Quinn Day 05 on the Batman Animated Series rendition. I’m starting to make the final composition of all the characters so Harley’s pose serve the bigger comp. I’ll share that soon. I don’t care about your voting anymore 😂 dropping penguin later today! #batman #harleyquinn #dc #comicbook
Penguin
🦇BTAS 06 - Penguin The boy is here you haters! 😂 I’m starting on my Joker rendition of the Batman the Animated Series for tomorrow’s post! This sketches are making me want to do @jimlee ‘s Hush series someday I’ll share the full poster comp I’m working for these characters tomorrow. There are only a few characters left to do. #btas #dc #penguin #batman #hatersgonnahate
