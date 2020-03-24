Konami Debunks Silent Hill Rumors

Rumors about Konami working on the Silent Hill franchise again surfaced online this month when people claimed that the company was working on not just one but two different Silent Hill games. One of these was supposed to be a reboot of Silent Hill while the other was set to be a revival of P.T., the frightening demo that never amounted to much more than a cult hit, but it looks like these rumors have been disproven now that Konami has debunked them. The company responded to the rumors and said they were not true, though it did give some hope for a continuation of the Silent Hill franchise at some point.

Rely On Horror first shared the rumors about Konami’s plans for Silent Hill and credited “multiple trusted sources” as the origins of the information. Both the reboot and revival of Hideo Kojima’s P.T. project seemed like they’d be dreams come true to the Silent Hill fandom, but like many rumors that sound too good to be true, it looks like the information wasn’t accurate. Konami responded to requests for comments from the site and disproved the rumors.

“We’re aware of all the rumors and reports but can confirm that they are not true,” a Konami U.S. representative said. “I know it’s not the answer your fans may want to hear.”

While the answer shoots down the two rumors in question, Konami’s response did give some indication of the franchise still being alive in some way. Konami’s message continued to say they aren’t “completely closing the door on the franchise” and reaffirmed that the information from the rumors isn’t correct as its being reported.

“It’s not to say we are completely closing the door on the franchise, just not in the way it is being reported,” Konami continued.

So it sounds like there’s still hope for the Silent Hill franchise yet, but if you were hoping for the details in the rumors to come to fruition, it looks like it’d be best not to get your hopes up for those projects. Something pertaining to Silent Hill could be released in the future – Hideo Kojima’s reportedly working on an exclusive horror game for the PlayStation 5, after all – but any rumors about what’s to come should probably be approached with caution until Konami officially announced something.

