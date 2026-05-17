PC Game From 2025 Free Less Than 24 Hours via Epic Games Store

A PC game released just last year is now free on the Epic Games Store for less than 24 hours. This is a surprise, bonus giveaway, separate from its weekly free games, which are free every Thursday. Where Epic Games strikes deals with developers and publishers to give those games away for free, this one has been made by its developer, Apex Game Studios.

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Apex Game Studios has only released one game to date, and this came back on November 12, 2025, when it released a horror game by the name of Spirit Catcher 93‘. And it has flown under the radar of almost every person on the planet, as evidenced by it having only four user reviews on Steam. That said, all four of these user reviews praise the game mightily. Right now, on Steam, it is still its normal $15 asking price, which is arguably a bit steep for what it is. On the Epic Games Store, though, it is free until May 16, 6:00 pm ET. For those that do not know, an Epic Games Store account costs nothing, no different than a Steam account. In other words, this is not locked behind a subscription or anything of this nature. This is simply a free game giveaway.

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Really Creepy Horror Game

The horror game is pitched as a single-player, first-person experience that plunges you into a desperate, retro-futuristic digital nightmare. In the game, you awaken not as a person, but a shattered fragment, an echo of consciousness severed from its past. You have to escape this new reality. You’re not alone, though. Not only is the game apparently quite creepy, but it takes inspiration from many classic games from yesteryear with no tutorials and absolutely no handholding.

“Decided to try out some new releases, this game did not disappoint,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews for the game. Another adds: “Spirit Catcher 93′ wasn’t what I expected at all. The game, visually, is immersive, like nothing I’ve seen before, with really creepy vibes.”

For those curious about how long the free horror game is, we do not know. Unfortunately, there is minimal data available for the game, other than the four user reviews and their playtimes, but these are scattered immensely. One is 2.6 hours, one is 5.4 hours, one is 10.7 hours, and one is 29.8 hours.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.