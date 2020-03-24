The Witcher: Gwent Is Now Available on Android

Gwent; The Witcher Card Game is now officially available on Android as of this morning. The Android release date was announced last month, and while console support has been dropped, it would appear that both the PC and mobile versions of the game remain popular. The free-to-play card game is essentially just the card game featured in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt taken to an entirely new level, and now it's available on pretty much all mobile platforms.

"The Android version of GWENT brings the complete gaming experience to more mobile devices," the launch announcement states. "Download the game today and building your Witcher-world army right away, challenging other Android players — as well as those on iOS and PC thanks to built-in crossplay. If you have a GOG.COM account associated with GWENT, all progress and purchases will cross over to the Android version so you can pick up exactly where you left off!"

GWENT is live on Android! Download now on @GooglePlay! 🤖 pic.twitter.com/bQl7MrRiE4 — GWENT (@PlayGwent) March 24, 2020

In addition to the built-in crossplay between the PC, iOS, and Android versions of the game, anyone that logs into the Android version before noon CEST on March 31st will receive a free Ultimate Premium Keg, which basically boils down to "a bunch of free cards." Folks the pre-registered should also get the Imperial Golem avatar when they log into the game, and there are extra daily rewards this week across every version of Gwent to celebrate the Android release.

"Blending the CCG and TCG genres, GWENT sees you clash in fast-paced online PvP duels that combine bluffing, on-the-fly decision making and careful deck construction," the game's description reads over in Google Play. "Collect and command Geralt, Yennefer and other iconic Witcher-world heroes. Grow your collectible arsenal with spells and special abilities that dramatically turn the tide of battle. Use deception and clever tricks in your strategy to win the fight in classic, seasonal and Arena modes."

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game is currently available to play, for free, on PC, Android, and iOS. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the digital card game right here.

