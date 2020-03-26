Two Nintendo Switch Games Stealth Released Today

Today, not one, but two new Nintendo Switch games stealth released. One of them is from Nintendo itself, and the other is a remake of a cult-classic game. The former is an action-puzzle game dubbed Good Job, which is not only a stealth release, but a stealth announcement too. Before today, we didn't even know the game existed. Meanwhile, the latter is Panzer Dragoon: Remake from publisher Forever Entertainment and developer MegaPixel Studio.

At the moment of publishing, there's no word of the former game coming to any other platforms, but we know Panzer Dragoon: Remake is a timed exclusive. Meanwhile, pre-orders for a limited retail edition of the game are being taken by Limited Run Games. The pre-orders will open on March 27:

On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. #PanzerDragoonRemake, the visually-upgraded remade version of the classic Panzer Dragoon game, gets a Limited Run TOMORROW! Pre-orders open at 10am ET and will be up for four-weeks. pic.twitter.com/UeM5dnuPx2 — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) March 26, 2020

Below, you can read more about each game, find purchase links for each, find out how much each costs, and peep trailers for each.

Meanwhile, if neither of these games tickle your fancy, don't worry, there was plenty of new games announced and dated for Nintendo Switch today. For example, we now know XCOM 2, BioShock: The Collection, and Borderlands are all coming to the platform very soon.