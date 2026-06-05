The Wolf Among Us 2 Release Window Revealed in New Trailer, Remaster of First Game Coming Soon

The Wolf Among 2 has been teased over and over again and delayed over and over again, too. However, the highly anticipated sequel seems like it might be finally coming out soon, judging by its most recent trailer that was part of Summer Game Fest.

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The Wolf Among Us 2 is finally coming to an undisclosed batch of systems sometime in 2027. No other details have come out, though.

The Wolf Among Us 2 Has a New Release Window

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The trailer goes over how murders are happening around the town, while also hinting at famous characters like the Wizard of Oz‘s Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Dorothy. Of course, protagonist Bigby Wolf and his friend Colin the pig are back, too.

But a trailer showing signs of life wasn’t the only thing Telltale Games brought to the show. The team also announced a remastered version of the first game that is coming sometime later in 2026, something that was previously heavily rumored. Details are scarce, as Telltale didn’t detail what upgrades the remaster will see or what platforms it will come to.

The Wolf Among Us 2 has been a long time coming. The first episode for the first season debuted in October 2013. The other four episodes trickled out slowly until the season finale in July 2014. Since then, players have been waiting for another chapter in Bigby’s story.

And even this second chapter has gone through some turbulence. The first trailer for the adventure game debuted in December 2019 at The Game Awards. It then popped back up more officially in another trailer from February 2022 and came with a 2023 release window, a target it missed by a wide margin. AdHoc Studio, the team behind 2025 critical and commercial darling Dispatch, was supposed to help Telltale develop the game but left due to creative differences. It also changed engines during development, moving from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5. Telltale also imploded in 2018 before being reassembled the following year and saw layoffs a few years later. Needless to say, this development process has seen more than its share of roadblocks.

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