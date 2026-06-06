Alien: Isolation 2 Debut Trailer Has New Hero, Familiar Xenomorph

Information on Alien: Isolation 2 has been slow to trickle out, mainly because it is seemingly quite early in development. But this highly anticipated sequel popped up at Summer Game Fest with a new trailer, one that shows the planet, nearby facilities, and, of course, a Xenomorph.

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It does not currently have an exact release date, but Alien: Isolation 2 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2 sometime in the future.

Alien: Isolation 2‘s First Real Trailer Contains Only Glimpses

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This trailer kicks off with a character speaking in Japanese saying the player made an expensive mistake, something the “company rarely forgives.” This mission is, apparently, their “last chance.” The actual context of the footage doesn’t give away too much, but the wreckage implies some sort of crash or explosion. The game’s Steam page is a little more descriptive, saying a survey team found this crashed vessel and one member (presumably the protagonist) went to investigate. The brief trailer shows a rainy planet, which, according to Creative Assembly, is the Weyland-Yutani outpost of Kurosaki Station. There are then even quicker cuts of a bisected android, flamethrower, flare, Xenomorph, and close-up shot of a pair of eyes.

It’s likely these eyes belong to the protagonist, who is new this time around. While Creative Assembly won’t say who it is, it’s not Amanda Ripley, protagonist of the 2014 original and daughter of iconic heroine Ellen Ripley. It remains to be seen how it will tie into the first game, if at all, as that title left off on somewhat of a cliffhanger. Creative Assembly also noted players will have to “endure the elements” and “improvise and develop new tools, techniques, and tactics” in this “ultimate survival-horror experience.”

Creative director Al Hope didn’t offer many more details but spoke generally about the team’s feelings and hinted at what’s to come.

“It has been over a decade since we created the original Alien: Isolation and I am so excited to show everyone the first glimpse of the sequel,” said Hope. “Our dedicated Survival team at Creative Assembly has been working hard to create a new, evolved Isolation experience continuing the legacy of the Alien franchise, making the eponymous killer smarter, the environment harsher and the chance of survival slimmer.”

Sega has been slow to get this sequel off the ground. The 2014 original became a cult hit because of its tense gameplay and faithfulness to the 1979 film. However, it didn’t seem to sell to Sega’s standards, as studio director Tim Heaton said in 2015 barely breaking even was “not where Sega wants to be.” Even though there was a mobile spin-off in 2019, the question regarding a full-fledged follow-up persisted until 2024 when the team confirmed the sequel’s existence on the first game’s 10th anniversary. It then posted a short teaser clip on April 26th, which is Alien Day.

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