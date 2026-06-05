Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 3 Title & Release Window Revealed in Extensive First Look

Speculation about Square Enix showing off the third and final installment in the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy has been circulating for a while. At long last, Square Enix has officially unveiled Final Fantasy 7: Revelation during Summer Game Fest. Along with a brand-new trailer showing off the stunning remake in all its glory, Square Enix confirmed that the Revelation will launch on all platforms simultaneously. That presumably includes Switch 2, which recently got Remake and Rebirth in quick succession.

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As far as final trailers for a Summer Game Fest / Game Awards showcase go, this is a pretty good one. We got a nice, long look at Final Fantasy 7: Revelation, showing off plenty of the familiar characters fans are eager to see in the final installment. Square Enix also confirmed that this game is bringing us yet another massive open-world JRPG that will expand upon the original story in all manner of ways. And the most important news of all, the Final Fantasy 7 remake trilogy comes to its end in Spring 2027. On each and every platform, including PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and even Nintendo Switch 2.

Final Fantasy 7: Revelation Gets Extensive New Trailer and Deep-Dive at Summer Game Fest

Courtesy of Square Enix

The visuals for each of the FF7 remake installments have been impressive, but what we’ve seen of Revelation so far suggests that it might be the most stunning entry yet. And with it coming to all platforms simultaneously, we’ll all be able to jump right into the epic conclusion of the story together when it arrives. Given how well the prior installments have performed on Switch 2, I just might have to recommend picking it up on the Nintendo console so you don’t have to put the game down until you finally roll credits on this epic 3-part story.

Along with an in-depth look at combat and plenty of cinematic scenes, we got a detailed look at new characters for the third installment. This includes airship captain Cid and, of course, Vincent Valentine himself (voiced by none other than Matt Mercer of Critical Role fame).

If you missed the initial reveal, you can get caught up with the official Final Fantasy 7: Revelation trailer that debuted during Summer Game Fest below:

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You can all get the full reveal experience by catching the livestream recording from Summer Game Fest. Final Fantasy 7: Revelation drops for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2 in Spring 2027. It will bring the remake trilogy to its conclusion at long last, and it frankly looks like it’s going to be the best installment of the 3.

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