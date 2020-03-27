New Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Maps, Weapons, and More Leaked

A massive new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare leak has surfaced, leaking new details on the rumored Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered. Meanwhile, the leak has also previewed some content coming to the multiplayer game in the near future. More specifically, dataminers have uncovered newly added files to the game that reveal two maps Infinity Ward is apparently planning to add soon, two weapons, and two operators. And it looks the most former of these three will continue the game's pattern of adding redone maps from previous Call of Duty: Modern Warfare games.

Of course, all of the information below should be taken with a grain of salt given that it's leaked information. However, datamining leaks are typically quite reliable. Further, there's media that accompanies these files. However, if you want to see this leaked media, you will need to click on the Reddit link at the bottom of the article, which is where the datamining effort was first shared.