Final Fantasy TCG's Opus XI Set is Available Now and Here Are Some of the Best Cards

It's a big day for Square Enix's Final Fantasy Trading Card Game, as the latest Opus XI set is now available, and brings with it a slew of gorgeous and powerful cards into the game. The new set features Tifa and a number of other Final Fantasy VII characters, but also includes a host of characters from Final Fantasy I, X, XIII, IX, and more. Alongside the new set is a new starter set themed after the upcoming Final Fantasy VII Remake, spotlighting Cloud and his nemesis Sephiroth, which is perfect for newcomers to the game and those just looking to get some new cards for their decks. With so many cards to choose from, we had to spotlight a few, so we've included 30 of our favorite cards from the new set starting on the next slide, and that's just a taste of what's in the new set.

The Cloud vs Sephiroth Two Player Starter Set is available here for $24.99, and you can find the official description below.

"The Cloud vs Sephiroth Two Player Starter Set includes two 50-card decks for players to battle against their friends as two of the most iconic video game characters of all time, Cloud and Sephiroth. With this Starter Set, players will have everything they need for two players to jump right into the FINAL FANTASY TRADING CARD GAME.

It also features completely original illustrations from some of the best artists in the videogames industry, including:

Ryoma Ito (FINAL FANTASY TACTICS ADVANCE)

Yasuhisa Izumisawa (FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES MY LIFE AS A DARKLORD)

Akira Oguro (FINAL FANTASY IV COMPLETE COLLECTION)

Kumiko Koike (FFTCG Original)

Toshitaka Matsuda (FINAL FANTASY I, FINAL FANTASY VI)"

You can also grab a special Tin Gift Set for $44.99, which will include three exclusive promo card and additional booster packs. You can find all the details for that set below.

(3) OPUS I Boosters

(3) OPUS II Boosters

(3) OPUS III Boosters

(1) OPUS X Booster

(1) Tifa Full Art Card

(1) Y’shtola Full Art Card

(1) Hraesvelgr Full Art Card

You can find out more about the Opus XI set here