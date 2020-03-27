Two Upcoming Multiplayer Games Are Free to Try This Weekend

Anyone who’s run out of games to play already while they’re staying at home have two different multiplayer games that haven’t even been released yet that they can try for free this weekend. Those games are Resident Evil: Resistance and Predator: Hunting Grounds, and aside from being built on some acclaimed pop culture franchises, they’ve got something else in common with one another. Both of them are asymmetrical multiplayer games which means you can team up with your friends to survive whatever’s thrown at you and beat one sole player, but you can also play as a monster yourself to stalk and impair an opposing team of human players.

Resident Evil: Resistance is probably the game people have heard of the most between the two since it’s a first-of-its-kind Resident Evil experience where you at times get to play as the zombies. It’s also part of the Resident Evil 3 package, so if you’re already planning on getting that remake anyway, you’ll be able to go online and play with others at no extra cost, so long as you’ve got whatever online subscription service your platform requires.

“Capcom's Resident Evil: Resistance is a new 1 vs. 4 asymmetric online survival horror experience set in the world of Resident Evil, and part of the Resident Evil 3 package,” Capcom said about the game. “Unleash your inner evil as a cunning Mastermind or join the fight as one of the resourceful Survivors desperately trying to escape every obstacle the Mastermind puts in their way.”

Resident Evil: Resistance is holding its beta throughout the weekend until Resident Evil 3 releases, though the beta’s been delayed for some due to matchmaking problems.

In a much different but still uneven experience, Predator: Hunting Grounds tasks a team of four players with surviving in a jungle while completing missions such as thwarting terrorist operations. While they try and complete their missions and then escape the map, another player controlling a Predator hunts them. The human team can try and hunt the Predator if they want, but the alien hunter has much more power at its disposal.

“Predator: Hunting Grounds is an immersive asymmetrical shooter set in remote areas, where the Predator stalks the most challenging prey,” Sony said about the game. “Play as a member of an elite Fireteam and complete paramilitary operations before the Predator finds you. Or, play as the Predator to hunt the most worthy prey, choosing from your vast array of deadly alien tech to collect your trophies, one by one.”

Predator: Hunting Grounds will hold its free trial on the PlayStation 4 and PC beginning March 27th at 5 p.m. PT until March 29th.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.