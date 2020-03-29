Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Cloud Will Be More Cringey Than in the Original Game

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to release next month via the PS4. And, as you will know, it's making some pretty big changes to the 1997 RPG classic. Not only is there a whole new combat system in the game, midgard has been expanded, and even dialogue has been completely rewritten due to the fact that in the original game the dialogue was written to be read by the player, not voiced. Included in these slew of changes are tweaks to the game's iconic protagonist, Cloud Strife. According to the game's writer, the remake will show a different side of the character, and this has Kazushige Nojima nervous.

According to Nojima, the remake represented an opportunity to do something a bit different, and to dive deeper into the inner psychology of Cloud. In the original game, Nojima depicted the character as a character that is cool and stylish above all things. In the remake, Cloud will be less cool, and sometimes he will even be a bit cringey. In other words, it sounds like Nojima has crafted a more well-rounded, deeper, and ultimately more relatable character.

"For this game I have gone much deeper into the inner psychology of Cloud, the main character,” said Nojima. “In the original I depicted him as a cool and stylish character. However, this time, he can miss the mark and be a little cringe-worthy at times. His cool facade can often slip. Because he wants people to accept him and respect him, he puts on a front. So, when he doesn't know something he just goes ‘Not interested'. I have written him in a way that makes you think that ‘Not interested’ might not be a cool thing to say, but can sometimes be a bit lame.”

As you will know, new things don't always go over well, especially with nostalgic fans who may want the Cloud they remember, and for this reason Nojima says he's nervous how fans will react. That said, more characterization is usually never a bad thing.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to release worldwide -- via the PS4 -- on April 7. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

