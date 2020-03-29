Mortal Kombat Movie Producer Reveals Why Megan Fox Isn't Playing Kitana

Back in 2016, Megan Fox revealed she wanted to play Kitana in a Mortal Kombat movie. That said, it sounds like she will not be playing the Edenian princess in upcoming 2021 reboot. At the moment of publishing, the actress playing Kitana has not been revealed, but again, it won't be Megan Fox. According to producer on the reboot, Todd Garner, the movie made sure to only cast acting talent that can actually fight. In other words, if you were worried the movie was planning on casting a big celebrity or two just to get some of that sweet starpower, well, unless that a-list celebrity can fight that won't be happening.

As for Megan Fox, when a Mortal Kombat fan expressed interest in seeing the Tennessee born actress play the franchise's most well known female character, Garner suggested she couldn't have been cast in the role since her fighting skills wouldn't be up to snuff. Now, I have no clue what kinda fighting skills Megan Fox possesses -- I do know she's a wonderful actress -- but apparently whatever fighting chops she does have aren't good enough.

We only have people who can actually fight... you’ll see. — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) February 23, 2020

As mentioned above, Fox is seemingly a fan of the character and the franchise. When asked in 2016 what superhero she would like to play, Fox didn't have an answer, but said Kitana was who popped into her mind.

"I thought of Kitana from Mortal Kombat if they ever make that movie again," said Fox. "I've always loved her fans and the blades, um, but that's the only one I could think of."

Kitana is obviously one of the biggest characters in the Mortal Kombat franchise, so it probably would have been a decent idea to put a big name and recognizable face to the character. And the movie may still do this, but it won't be Megan Fox.

Mortal Kombat is currently poised to premiere on January 15, 2021. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the movie, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the reboot by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Who would you cast in the role of Kitana?

H/T, Dynasty.

