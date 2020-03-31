Uncharted Fans Are Dunking on the Film Following Latest Delay

Sony's upcoming film based on the Uncharted franchise has suffered from a massive number of setbacks. The film has had a revolving door of directors, and even multiple stars cast in the title role. While things seemed to be on track with Tom Holland set to star as Nathan Drake, the coronavirus pandemic has led to the film being delayed from March 2021, until October 2021. While Sony can be blamed for the majority of the film's problems, clearly this delay was out of the studio's hands. Still, that hasn't stopped Uncharted fans from airing their grievances online, and poking some fun at the oft-delayed film.

