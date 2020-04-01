Frosthaven, They Live, and More Launch in This Week's Tabletop Kickstarter Roundup

New tabletop games are hitting Kickstarter all the time, and with so many new projects being introduced to the popular fundraising platform, it can be a bit difficult to keep track of them all. That being the case, we figured we would showcase the newest projects hitting the platform and give you the rundown on why you should care, and this month there are some real gems you won't want to miss out on. From the heavyweights like Frosthaven to cult-favorite films getting their first board game in John Carpenter's They Live to smaller but no less entertaining experiences like Zoollywood, there's a little bit of everything here, and you can start your journey through this month's big campaigns on the next slide. That said, there are two projects we wanted to highlight that are a bit further into their campaigns, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't pay attention to them, and the two games couldn't be more different. First up is Aquanauts from Inside The Box Board Games, a game that has you and up to 4 players vying to be the most accomplished Aquanaut. You'll do that by building new facilities, gathering resources and samples, and conducting research, and you can find out more about it on their Kickstarter page here. The official description can be found below. "Aquanauts is an underwater research and engine building game for 2-4 players. Send your aquanauts out to gather algae, build new facilities, and load up the submarine with newly-discovered samples. Specialise in researching different species or constructing impressive research stations to earn more kudos through public objectives, whilst keeping an eye on your opponents’ progress. Working together in adjacent research facilities can earn you additional resources, but ultimately only one person can become the most accomplished aquanaut." Next up is a courtroom game titled Lawyer Up from Rock Manor Games, in which players take the side of either the prosecution or defense and attempt to win their case. If you've ever wanted to play out an episode of Law & Order, this is your chance, and you can find out more on their Kickstarter page here. The official description can be found below. "Meticulously designed and developed by Samuel W. Bailey (Forbidden Stars, Talisman: Cataclysm) and Mike Gnade (Maximum Apocalypse, the Few and Cursed) over the last 4 years, Lawyer Up is an asymmetrical two-player courtroom drama card game where one player is the noble prosecution and the other the steadfast defense. Each game begins with the Discovery phase, where players draft vital evidence to support their case and bury evidence that might help their opponent. Next comes the Trial phase, where players call witnesses and play powerful arguments along with the evidence they drafted into their examination pools. To form a coherent line of questioning, players will need to chain together their cards by matching bias symbols. The player who can best examine the Witness by generating the most influence will spend the difference to sway the Jury to their side. Every game is different, but the lawyer with the best case and most convincing arguments will be sure to get the verdict they are after!" Hit the next slide to see what else is hitting Kickstarter this month, and as always you can hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things tabletop!

GPS, Sequoia, and Mountain Goats This Kickstarter is actually for three different games, though all of them are part of the same campaign. Chad DeShon and the crew of BoardGameTables.com are behind this project, which is for three 10-Minute Games named GPS, Sequoia, and Mountain Goats. Each one presents a unique and concise gaming experience that is fun for the whole family and won't take two days to complete, and the project has already soared past its goal of $10,000 with over $46,000. You can find the Kickstarter page for the projects here, and the official description for the set can be found below. "These games were designed for adult gamers, but they are playable with the whole family, including kids as young as 5 with some coaching. They're also great options when your non-gamer friends ask to play a game, and you want something that you can teach and start playing quickly."

They Live: Assault on Cable 54 (Photo: Iconiq Studios) First up is a new board game take on a cult classic film, which in this case happens to be the Rowdy Roddy Piper film They Live. The new game, titled They Live: Assault on Cable 54, comes from Iconiq Studios, and is a narrative-driven cooperative game for 4 to 6 players that has you attempting to stop the invading Aliens and halt their signal, saving Earth in the process. You'll be utilizing those special glasses from the movie too, as you attempt to lead the resistance and take down the invading forces before it's too late. The game is already funded with over $50,000 in comparison to its $39,613 goal, and its already unlocked 3 stretch goals. You can find the game's Kickstarter page right here, and the official description can be found below. "They Live: Assault on Cable 54 is a narrative-driven co-operative adventure game for 4-6 players (with an additional 1-3 player 'blind play mode' that has now been unlocked as part of our day 1 funding goal). The action-packed board game will let you explore the sprawling city of LA to build a stash of weapons, allies, and items as you progress towards your ultimate goal; the assault on Cable 54 and the defeat of our unearthly Invaders. THEY are the ones in control of the signal, and it’s your mission to take them down! Of course, it wouldn’t be much of a game if it were that easy... There are enemies hiding in your midst attempting to sabotage your progress, and even some of your own team may not be who they say they are. As a member of the resistance, it’s your job to weed out the traitors and take them down before it’s too late."

Zoollywood The new release from Bluepiper Studio is Zoollywood, and if you're a fan of unique premises and charming art styles, this one might just be for you. The game has you playing as rival penguin actors who have made it to the final audition for a blockbuster film The Polar Quest. To win the role you'll need to get all 16 of your Penguin Eggs on the board, but don't despite the cutesy aesthetic, it's going to be a challenge to make it happen. The game is close to its goal of $7,088 with $6,134, so we imagine it will hit its goal in the next 29 days. You can find the Kickstarter page here, and the official description can be found below. "Zoollywood, the greatest film production company in the Animal Kingdom, is about to begin on their next big blockbuster, The Polar Quest, and a talented penguin is needed to play the starring role. Two famous penguin actors have made it to the final audition, but only the best penguin can win the part! Zoollywood is a 2-player abstract strategy game with a theme of penguin actors trying to win a film audition. To win, players must place all their 16 Penguin Eggs on the board. A very cute game, but the rules are actually not that cute."

Deadly Desserts If you're a fan of food and cutthroat gameplay, you're probably going to love Deadly Desserts. The game has players attempting to retain the most health while defeating the other opponent's food champions, which are based on the food groups of meat, plants, drinks, and desserts. Those Food Champions come in many varieties, witch characters like Princess Sushi Burrito and Asparaguy just to name a few, and you'll use those Champions to wage war and attempt to come out the other side with the most health on your way to victory. The game is aiming for a $10,000 goal and has pulled in $5859 so far, and it has 21 days left. You can check out the Kickstarter page here, and the official description can be found below. "Deadly Desserts is a 2-10 player card game where players relentlessly fight to the last crumb. You start with a hand full of food champion cards, such as Gluten Gladiator or Asparaguy. The food champions are craving for some feud and will not be satisfied until they attack someone. Your objective is to strategically dish your food champions out on everyone else before they dish them out on you!"

Frosthaven The big-time sequel to Cephalofair Games' Gloomhaven is here in Frosthaven, and it is a runaway success already justs one day in. Frosthaven has so far earned $5,319,011, soaring past its initial goal of $500,000. The project still has 30 days to go, so we can't wait to see what the full total is once is all said and done. While Frosthaven is a stand-alone campaign set in the Gloomhaven world, the characters in this game can be played in Gloomhaven if you so choose, which makes it an even more enticing deal for those addicted to the original game. You can find the Kickstarter page here and the official description can be found below. "Frosthaven is a stand-alone campaign in the Gloomhaven world, featuring the same award-winning game play along with some new twists centered around resource gathering and town building. Characters from Gloomhaven, Forgotten Circles, or the upcoming Jaws of the Lion are all fully playable in this game. Plus, any of the 16 exciting new characters from Frosthaven can be played in the other Gloomhaven games as well! The only outpost in the harsh northern region of the world is on the brink of destruction. Harried by vicious and mysterious threats on all sides, Frosthaven would need great warriors and leaders to survive the coming winter... Unfortunately, all it has is you - a group of haunted wanderers with nowhere left to go. Can you fight back the invaders and build a thriving community, or will the Frost claim it all?"

Winter Kingdom Queen Games' Kingdom Builder has become a fan favorite for its rich and strategic gameplay, and it would seem fans are hyped to play the game's sequel, Winter Kingdom. The game adds new features to the experience, including Twist cards and coins, and it has already soared past its initial goal of $10,000 with a current total of $86,589. Backing the Kickstarter will net you some exclusives, like 4 different house shapes and a box sleeve, so it might be worth getting in early if those are worth it to you. You can find the Kickstarter page here and the official description can be found below. "Winter Kingdom is a sequel to the award winning Kingdom Builder by designer Donald X Vaccarino. Players expand their Kingdom across the game board by placing villages and forts as dictated by the terrain card drawn. Giving yourself lots of options for any card you might draw will be key to being successful. Each game will have certain conditions that must be met by your villages and forts in order to score points."