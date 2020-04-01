Animal Crossing: New Horizons Players Don't Trust Zipper During the Bunny Day Event

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ new Bunny Day event is now live for the next couple of days with eggs and items to collect. The host of the event, Zipper T. Bunny, has also arrived on players’ not-so-deserted islands to celebrate Bunny Day and task players with searching for eggs. Players were looking forward to the Bunny Day festivities since it’s the first big event that’s come to New Horizons, but now that it’s here, they’re not so sure about Zipper. From childhood fears to just being creeped out by his big eyes and his demeanor, some players aren’t keen on spending much time around the rabbit.

You’ll find Zipper throughout your island in New Horizons after you download the update that introduces the Bunny Day event, and as you might expect, he’s got a lot to say about eggs. The eggs are in the trees, in the water, underground, and basically just all over the place to the point that players don’t have to go far to find eggs, and he’ll remind you of that whenever he gets the chance.

Even though Animal Crossing villagers have their own unique style which may not appeal to everyone, players seem a bit more put off than usual after encountering Zipper. He’s got a zipper on his back and big eyes that don’t show a lot of expressions compared to the other characters, and all he wants to do is hop about and talk about eggs. Even Nintendo’s promotion for Zipper and Bunny Day managed to make the rabbit look like it was the antagonist in a horror movie.

[Bunny Day News] You'll never guess what I found on my morning walk... Trees bearing eggs! It may be April Fools' Day, but this is no joke. No, no! Join in for a rousing egg hunt and see for yourself. Perhaps we'll even solve the mystery of who placed the eggs, hm? pic.twitter.com/RCXiI7kLQc — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) April 1, 2020

New Horizons players are still going about their business during Bunny Day though even if they don’t fully trust the event’s host. There are tons of eggs to collect, and you’ll need them if you want to make all the game’s items that are available during the limited-time event, so if you’re one of the many players who thinks Zipper’s creepy, just take what he has to offer and be on your way.

While you’re collecting those eggs, you can check out some of the best reactions to Zipper during the Bunny Day event below.