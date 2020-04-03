Xbox Series X Launch Games May Be in Short Supply

It sounds like the Xbox Series X won't have many launch games, or at least fewer than the Xbox One had in 2013. According to Xbox boss Phil Spencer, the Xbox One had too many games on release day. As you may remember, both the PS4 and Xbox One offered numerous games at launch, but neither offered a killer title up front. On the flip side, Nintendo Switch launched with only a few games, but one of these was The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, one of the most critically-acclaimed games of all time. In this case, less was more, and it sounds like the Xbox Series X may try to mimic this, with Halo Infinite leading the charge.

"It doesn’t really help somebody to have eight games launched on one day, and I think you can pace those out,” said Spencer while speaking to IGN.

Elsewhere in the interview, Spencer touched upon the console's launch lineup, but didn't really reveal anything very salient. According to Spencer, launch day isn't that important when you zoom out and look at an entire console generation.

“For the momentum of the platform, it’s not about any one day, it’s about a sustained stream of great games coming from our first party and our third party partners,” said Spencer.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how many games will launch with the Xbox Series X, but it's obvious Spencer thinks it's wiser to space things out early rather than to empty the chamber on day one. And when you have a new Halo game at launch, you can probably afford to have this long game approach.

The Xbox Series X is set to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear what and how many games will launch with the console, but we do have a growing list of confirmed titles.

For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the Xbox Series X, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the console -- and everything related to it -- by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment or two with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What would your dream Xbox Series X launch lineup be?

