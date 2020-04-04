New Resident Evil Game Reportedly Releasing Next Year, Will Be Very Controversial

According to a prominent industry insider, a new Resident Evil game is releasing next year, but it's not the game you think. It's not going to be Resident Evil 4 Remake, or any Resident Evil remake for that matter. It's also not going to be Resident Evil 8 either, but a spin-off game that is reportedly going to be revealed quite soon. Further, it's apparently going to be quite controversial due to the fact that's "by far the biggest departure the series has ever taken."

The report comes way of insider and leaker Dusk Golem, who has proven to be a reliable source in the past, especially when it comes to Resident Evil scoops. According to the leaker, the game started development all the way back in 2016, which means it's been cooking for awhile.

"The 2021 Resident Evil game started development in late 2016, by the time it releases it'll have been in development for 4-4.5 years. [It's] been in development, at the moment, for about for about 3 - 3.5 years," said Dusk Golem. " It's development is very similar to the original Resident Evil 3, not the remake, but I won't expand on what I mean by that until later. The announcement for it will be really soon, and it's by far the biggest departure the series has ever taken, to the point I expect a lot of people will be pissed off about it when it gets revealed, but they should be open minded. Internal testing and the like show it's high quality game, and I'm quite excited for it."

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official, and everything here is subject to change. That said, not only is the source reliable, but this more or less matches up with a few things I've personally heard about the next Resident Evil game here and there.

That said, while we wait for what's next in the series, be sure to check out Resident Evil 3 Remake, which dropped today on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. But, before you do, give our official review of it a read to see if it's worthy your hard earned money.

