Marvel Future Revolution Shows Off New Spider-Man and Captain America Suits of Armor

In case you missed it what with all of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic news going on, Marvel Games and Netmarble announced a new open-world mobile role-playing game called Marvel Future Revolution back at the beginning of March. Things have been a bit quiet since then, but the folks behind the game seem to now be releasing small snippets of information that was filmed at PAX East earlier this year, and the latest just so happens to show off some suit, spiffy-looking suits of armor for Spider-Man and Captain America!

About a minute into the below video, a new Spider-Man decked out in blue-and-red armor shows up out of a portal to meet the Spider-Man everyone knows and loves. It's unclear where the armored version is from, or how he got said armor, but it seems like introductions are being made. The armored Captain America appears a little later in the video, and has made some brief appearances in previous videos as well. It's unclear whether these are entirely new suits or simply variations on a theme, but my gut leans towards the former after speaking with some co-workers.

Discover even more about the story behind the converging worlds of MARVEL Future Revolution, where players can further explore each universe while combating iconic Super Villains! #PAXEAST2020 #MarvelMysteryPanel #Marvel #MarvelFutureRevolution #RevolutionStartsHere pic.twitter.com/cWACzkrocn — Marvel Future Revolution (@MarvelFutureRev) April 6, 2020

Explore the massive open world of MARVEL Future Revolution, where players can traverse unique merged worlds through an epic story with their favorite Marvel Super Heroes! #PAXEAST2020 #MarvelMysteryPanel #Marvel #MarvelFutureRevolution #RevolutionStartsHere pic.twitter.com/RKy2UOtYov — Marvel Future Revolution (@MarvelFutureRev) March 30, 2020

"MARVEL Future Revolution starts with numerous Earths converging across all dimensions to form an entirely-new 'Primary Earth'," the game's initial announcement back in March stated. "As an agent of the newly formed 'Omega Flight' Super Hero team, players will work together to battle an onslaught of Super Villains, confront their suspicious behaviors and defend the universe."

"For fans that have dreamed of exploring the Marvel Universe in a sprawling, open-world setting, MARVEL Future Revolution gives players the chance to not only journey through these strange new locations, but also customize their favorite Heroes into never-before-seen costume combos,"Bill Rosemann, VP and Head of Creative at Marvel Games, said as part of the game's initial announcement. "We’re excited to be working with Netmarble once again after nearly five years of continued success with MARVEL Future Fight, and look forward to MARVEL Future Revolution providing countless hours of fun for players to battle alongside their friends and save our universe."

What do you think about what we've seen of Marvel Future Revolution so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Marvel Future Revolution is set to release on mobile in the future. No definitive release date or launch platforms have been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Marvel Games right here.

