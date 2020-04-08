Animal Crossing: New Horizons Officially Teaches Players How to Poop

If you weren't already aware, you can poop in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Well, sort of. Technically, your character just sits down on a toilet and a little text pops up saying, "And that takes care of that!" Thankfully, Tom Nook himself has taken this opportunity to explicitly explain how this is done. This is not a drill; Animal Crossing: New Horizons has officially taught everyone how to poop in the popular video game.

Basically, one of the core aspects of the Animal Crossing franchise is collecting (and in New Horizons' case, eating) fruit. When you eat fruit in the game, your character can power up and do things like break rocks or totally uproot trees to move elsewhere, but that's a bit of a problem when you don't actually want to do either of those things any longer. To lower that power level, you can use the toilet to...... drop it. Anyway, you can watch Animal Crossing: New Horizons explain how to do it below:

[Life Advice] Perhaps you've eaten a bit more fruit than necessary? Yes, yes, then just have a seat on a toilet, and that will take care of that. pic.twitter.com/UAtHL0CdGd — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) April 8, 2020

Have you had a chance to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Did you, uh, know you can poop? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Here's how Nintendo describes Animal Crossing: New Horizons over on its official website:

"If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!

"Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!"

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available for Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Animal Crossing franchise right here.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.