Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 3 Update Brings Big Changes

The big Season 3 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone is here! While the patch largely addresses a number of minor fixes that should improve the overall quality of playing in the multiplayer games, there are a few significant changes that will likely take some getting used to included within as well.

If you're curious about the Season 3 roadmap, there's a whole detailed breakdown of what's coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone this week and beyond, with the notable inclusion of new maps, new operators, and new modes. (Hello, Quads!) But beyond that, possibly the biggest change is that Loadout Drops now cost $10,000 at the Buy Station whereas they previously cost $6,000 initially, which was then bumped to $8,500, and now sits at the new high.

Patch notes for tonight's update are now live! See what's coming in Season Three and check out the latest updates to #Warzone and #ModernWarfare https://t.co/5CTgnbIii3 pic.twitter.com/ywVksnk4pB — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) April 8, 2020

The Loadout Drop, if you're somehow not familiar, basically allows players to airdrop a supply crate full of predetermined gear that they've unlocked previously. It's an extremely useful purchase on the battlefield, and it seems like the consistent bump in price is trying to balance its effect. It remains to be seen whether the new price point will leave it at a place where developers Infinity Ward are happy with it, or if it will be tweaked even further.

