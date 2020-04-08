PlayStation Gamers Discover "Honk Button" on PS5 DualSense Controller

Sony Interactive Entertainment has finally unveiled the PS5 controller, also known as the DualSense. In the process, the PlayStation makers also revealed new features and details about the controller. By and large, the DualSense is the PS4's DualShock 4, except with a slightly tweaked shell, a new two-color design, and a few new features thrown into the mix. It's certainly different from the PS4 controller, but the differences aren't drastic. That said, there's one key feature the PS5 controller has that the PS4 controller doesn't: a honk button.

The DualSense replaces the "Share" button with a "Create" button. For now, Sony hasn't detailed what's the fundamental difference between the two, but apparently the latter is an expanded version of the former. And it also comes with a little design above it, which looks very familiar to anyone who played 2019's popular Untitled Goose Game.

Over on Twitter, developer Crows Crows Crows -- the team best known for The Stanley Parable -- pointed out that the little icon above the new Create button looks exactly like the lines that come out of the Goose's mouth in Untitled Goose Game when it honks. As a result, this button has become unofficially known as the Honk Button.

can't believe the new ps5 controller has a 'honk' button! incredible! pic.twitter.com/3LEUX6jxwl — Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) April 8, 2020

Of course, when it comes to picking a next-gen console, many gamers are going to look at exclusive games, power, and more when deciding between a PS5 and an Xbox Series X. However, the decision really isn't that hard; one has a honk button, the other doesn't.

The PlayStation 5 is slated to launch sometime this holiday season. While we know it will have an unofficial honk button, we don't know how much it will cost or what its launch lineup of games will be. However, in regards to the latter, we do have a growing list of confirmed games for the console you can check out via this LINK.

For more on the PS5 -- including recent news, media, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to peruse all of our past and all of our recent coverage of the console, and everything slightly related to it -- by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to drop a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What's your favorite thing about the new PS5 controller?

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.