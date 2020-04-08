Microsoft Offering Crazy Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Deal for Limited Time

Microsoft is currently offering a crazy Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal, but only for a limited time. More specifically, Microsoft has made the premium version of Xbox Game Pass $1 for new subscribers. In other words, you can nab a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $1, which represents a 93% discount. At the moment, it's unclear how long Microsoft is offering Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at this price, but it's only for a limited time. Microsoft has offered Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at this rate in the past, and it's usually been a relatively short-lived offer.

Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription that runs at $10. That said, for an extra $5 a month, you can upgrade it to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which notably bundles in an Xbox Live Gold subscription. In other words, with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you get Xbox Live Gold, Deals With Gold, Games with Gold, and console multiplayer for an extra $5 a month. Beyond this, the two offerings are the same.

Whether subscribed to Xbox Game Pass or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you get get unlimited access to not only a massive library of games, but a library of games kept fresh by weekly additions and subtractions. In addition to this, you get exclusive discounts, Xbox Game Studios titles when they premiere, and occasionally the ability to play select games early.

It's important to note that this offer is only available to new subscribers and is only for the first month. After this first month, the subscription rate will return to $15. Further, this deal can't be stacked.

Xbox Game Pass is available on Xbox One and PC. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the service, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of it by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, Microsoft has revealed five games coming to the service soon, which includes one of 2020's best games so far. Meanwhile, it's also revealed eight games that will be leaving the service soon.

