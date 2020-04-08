Xbox Game Pass Is Losing These 8 Games Next Week

Xbox Game Pass is losing not one, not two, not three, not four, not five, not six, not seven, but eight games next week on April 15. These departures include leaving games on both the Xbox One and PC versions of the service, with the most notable one being Prey on both platforms. April 15 is notably a week away, so if any of the games below tickle your fancy, well, you have one week to try them out. That said, if you want to cop any of the eight games, you can do so with a 20 percent discount, which is the standard discount given to any game while it's in Xbox Game Pass.

For those that don't know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription that costs $10 or $15, depending on what tier you subscribe to. As a subscriber, you get unlimited access to a vast, evolving library of games, plus additional perks, such as the ability to play some games early.

In addition to revealing the eight games leaving Xbox Game Pass next week, Microsoft has also revealed the five games coming in, including one of 2020's best releases so far.