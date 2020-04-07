Xbox Game Pass Reveals 5 New Games Coming Soon, Including New 2020 Release

Xbox Game Pass has revealed five new games "coming soon" to the subscription service on PC and Xbox One. Two of these fives games will be available on Xbox One, while four of them will be available on the PC version of the service (one title is available on both). Of these five games, two of them are slated to drop on April 9, while the other three are coming sometime this month at an unspecified date.

That said, what we don't know is how long each game will be available in the Xbox Game Pass libraries. Could be forever, years, months, or even weeks. Unfortunately, Microsoft does not divulge this information.

For those that don't know: Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription that runs at $10 or $15, depending on what tier you subscribe to. As a subscriber, you get unlimited access to a vast, constantly evolving library of games, plus additional perks, such as exclusive discounts.

Below, you can read more about all five games, as well as check out trailers for each: