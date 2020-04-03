Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Deal Offers 6 Months for the Price of 3

Since we're all stuck at home right now, it's the perfect time for Microsoft to offer a deal on their Xbox Game Pass Ultimate memberships - so that's what they did. For a limited time you can get six months of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for the price of three.

The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deal is available here at Amazon and here at Best Buy for $44.99. Unfortunately, you can only purchase one code per account and mailing address, so you can't stack it for years on end. Still it's a fantastic deal that offers all of the benefits of Xbox Live Gold plus unlimited access to over 100 games on Xbox Game Pass for 6 months. Hopefully, that will be enough to get you through this crisis.

Note that Microsoft is also offering a single month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for only $1 right now (93% off) if you want to kick the tires on it. The official breakdown of Game Pass Ultimate benefits can be found below.

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game

Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network.

With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Play new games on day one like Gears 5, and critically-acclaimed indie titles—plus blockbusters like Metro Exodus and Monster Hunter: World

Get exclusive member deals and discounts up to 20% off games in the Xbox Game Pass library, plus up to 10% off related game add-ons and consumables. If you have existing Gold or Game Pass membership(s), they will upgrade to Ultimate at a conversion ratio.

