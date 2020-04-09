Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals New DLC Details

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia this September. However, according to CD Projekt Red, this is just the beginning of Cyberpunk 2077 content. Like the Polish developer's previous game -- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt -- Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting plenty of DLC. In fact, CD Projekt Red promises the upcoming game will get no less DLC than The Witcher 3, which was added to with two meaty expansions that added over 45 hours of content. Further, some of this DLC content will apparently be revealed before the base game launches.

As you may remember, not only did The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt have two big expansions, but it had 16 pieces of smaller DLC packs that released for free. In other words, it appears Cyberpunk 2077 is going to have a ton of DLC, including some freebies.

According to CD Projekt Red president Adam Kiciński, the announcement of this DLC will be handled like it was for The Witcher 3, which is to say smaller content will be announced about three months before the game releases, while expansions will be detailed a few weeks ahead of their own release.

For those that don't remember: The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt announced a DLC roadmap before release. This included two pieces of free DLC every week for two months after the game's release. Included in this wave was quests, weapons, cosmetics, and even a New Game Plus Mode.

At the moment of publishing, CD Projekt Red has not revealed any details on any of this DLC content, however, it sounds like we should be hearing about the smaller DLC planned in the coming months.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release on September 17 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. It's also in development for PS5 and Xbox Series X. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the upcoming open-world RPG, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the title by clicking right here.

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification," reads an official blurb about the game. "You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

