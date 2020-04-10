6 PS4 Exclusives That Should NOT Return on PS5

(Photo: PlayStation) We have a growing list of confirmed PS5 games, but, at the moment of publishing, most of the games in development for PlayStation 5 have not been announced. Right now, rumors are suggesting we could see a new Ratchet & Clank, a SOCOM reboot, Horizon: Zero Dawn 2, a new Gran Turismo, and more at the launch of the console. For now though, these are nothing more than rumors. This week, Sony officially revealed the PS5 controller -- the DualSense -- but we don't know what games we'll be playing on it. And this could remain the case for at least a few more months. That all said, in addition to creating new IP, there's a lot of great series Sony can pull from for the PS5, including many great PS4 exclusive games. However, not every PS4 game or PlayStation series should be carried forward. Some are best left behind, while others certainly need a rest. Below, you can check out the six PS4 exclusives we think should NOT return on the PS5, including some of the PS4's biggest games, as well as some of its most divisive.

DEATH STRANDING I love Death Stranding. I think it's actually one of the best games of the generation. Most big-budget games simply don’t take risks these days. With Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima not only took one million risks, but virtually all of them pay off. Like the box art suggests, it's "a Hideo Kojima game," and there's nothing else quite like it. However, it doesn't need a sequel. Not only is Death Stranding best left alone as a completely standalone experience, but I want to see Hideo Kojima do something different. Whether that's tackle a new genre or make a movie, I want to see what else Kojima has in that wonderful mind of his. Fingers crossed it's a horror game.

UNCHARTED Like Death Stranding, I love the Uncharted series. Would I go on another adventure with Nathan Drake or other characters from the series? You bet your sweet Sully I would. But the treasure hunter needs some rest. We've gotten four mainline Uncharted games, plus a few spin-offs, in 13 years. It's time for PlayStation to move on from the series, at least for now. And more importantly, it's time for Naughty Dog to move on. Uncharted is great, but Naughty Dog is one of the best in the business. I want to see it doing something new.

KNACK Knack makes a terrific meme. Further, PlayStation needs a family-friendly series in the PS5 lineup. However, that family-friendly series should be LittleBigPlanet or Ratchet & Clank or both. The first Knack wasn't very good, yet somehow it got a sequel, which wasn't any better. The Internet's favorite PlayStation series began on PS4, and it should end on the PS4.

GRAVITY RUSH Gravity Rush 2 has to be one of the oddest choices by PlayStation this generation. The first game is a cult-classic with a passionate, cult following that somehow willed a sequel into existence. Let's face it, Gravity Rush isn't a system seller, but it's also not even a critically-acclaimed series. In a world where so many great games have never gotten sequels, it's crazy to think Gravity Rush did. I like both games, but there's no reason for Sony to bring it forward.

KILLZONE Killzone was supposed to be the Halo Killer, but it never came close to doing this. 343 Industries has been a much better Halo Killer than Killzone ever was. PlayStation needs a first-person shooter series on PS5. It would be smart to compete on this front, but how many times is Killzone going to have to fail in cementing itself in this market before Sony tries something else? Guerrilla Games is too good of a studio now to be tasked with once again trying to resuscitate a series that should be left alone to rest in peace.