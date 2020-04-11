Final Fantasy 7 Remake Play Arts Figures Feature Cloud, Tifa, and More; Up For Pre-Order Now

Final Fantasy VII Remake is delivering an unforgettable experience now that it is finally in player's hands, but the game is not the only way you can add the Remake to your Final Fantasy collections. Square Enix previously revealed its new line of Play Arts Kai figures for the Remake, and you can pre-order the whole set right now. Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, and Barret are all currently available to pre-order from Square Enix, but as with all shipping at the moment, be prepared that these could be delayed depending on what happens with the coronavirus in the coming months. That said, they are currently on sale as well, so if you've been on the fence with picking one up now might be the time you want to go ahead and make the decision.

Each one stands around 25 to 27 centimeters tall and retails for $139.49 at the moment, though that doesn't include shipping. Still, they are typically priced at $154.99, so the cost of the actual figure is cheaper right now.

Play Arts figures are known for their extensive articulation, though figures in this line don't sacrifice natural-looking joints and features just to accommodate more articulation. They also come with a variety of accessories, including weapons, alternate hands, alternate portraits, and more, and each one comes with a black base that features joints to allow for a myriad of poses.

You can check out the full line up-close starting on the next slide, and you can find the full Final Fantasy VII Remake description below.

"FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre, diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. The first game in the project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series.

Along with unforgettable characters and a powerful story, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat. For players who wish to focus purely on battle strategy, a menu-focused ‘Classic Mode’ provides a gameplay style more similar to the original game. More information regarding the newly revealed Classic Mode can be found on the Square Enix Blog."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on the Playstation 4 now.

Will you be picking up any of the new figures? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Final Fantasy and gaming! Now hit the next slide to see the new set up-close!