Final Fantasy 7 Remake Summons Guide and Who Is Missing From Original Game

✖

The Final Fantasy franchise is known for its lengthy and elaborate Summons, and Final Fantasy VII has some of the best ones in the franchise. Thankfully many of these are back and given a fresh coat of paint in the Final Fantasy VII Remake, and they are incredibly impressive and just as powerful as you remember. That said, while some are given to you, others you need to fulfill some requirements before adding to your inventory, and while Ifrit is undoubtedly cool, you don't want to limit yourself to just him as the game goes on. That's why we're giving you the rundown on how to and where to get all of the Summon Materia in the Remake, and we're also going through all the Summons that either haven't shown up yet or are missing from the game.

First, we'll go one by one on the Summons that are available in this first part of Final Fantasy VII Remake, starting with the very first one you get, Ifrit.

Ifrit: You'll get your very first Summon Materia from Jessie as a gift at the end of Chapter 3, and it will come in handy in a major way during Chapter 4, trust us.

Chocobo & Moogle: This next Summon Materia is spotlighted as soon as you get into Chapter 6: Light The Way. The Materia can be seen behind a fan, but you can't get there until later in the level. Youll have to turn on a terminal, which will turn off the fans and give you 60 seconds to clear all the enemies. Once you clear them all you need to activate a terminal and then head through the door ahead of you. Take a right and you should find the ever-elusive Summon Materia.

The next few are all available through Chadley, a person you meet in the Slums who is trying to stick it to Shinra. He gives you an Assess Materia which allows you to scan enemies, and doing so will help you complete his Battle Intel Challenges. After every five of these you complete, you will have the option to fight a creature and earn the right to wield a Summon as a result, with the ever-popular Shiva being one of them.

Shiva: Battle Intel Report 5

Fat Chocobo: Battle Intel Report 10

Leviathan: Battle Intel Report 15

Bahamut: Battle Intel Report 20

Chocobo Chick: Standard version pre-order bonus

Cactuar: Deluxe edition pre-order

Carbuncle: Deluxe edition pre-order

Now, that's an impressive list of Summons, but that is far from all the ones in the original game. We know that the Remake is being split into several games, so these are likely going to be released as part of those future chapters, but here are the Summon Materia that haven't shown up yet.

Ramuh

Titan

Odin

Kujata

Alexander

Phoenix

Neo Bahamut

Hades

Typhon

Bahamut ZERO

Knights of the Round

Master Summon

We are definitely intrigued to see what Knights of the Round, Odin, and Alexander look like, and odds are they will make the final cut of future games.

You can find the full Final Fantasy VII Remake description below.

"FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE is a reimagining of the iconic original game that re-defined the RPG genre, diving deeper into the world and its characters than ever before. The first game in the project will be set in the eclectic city of Midgar and presents a fully standalone gaming experience that provides a great starting point to the series.

Along with unforgettable characters and a powerful story, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE features a hybrid battle system that merges real-time action with strategic, command-based combat. For players who wish to focus purely on battle strategy, a menu-focused ‘Classic Mode’ provides a gameplay style more similar to the original game. More information regarding the newly revealed Classic Mode can be found on the Square Enix Blog."

Final Fantasy VII Remake is available on the Playstation 4 now.

Which Summon is your favorite? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Final Fantasy and gaming!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.